A double Oscar winner without a home: In an interview, Kevin Spacey confessed that he currently has no fixed abode. Nevertheless, he has not yet given up hope of returning to his old life and to the big screen.

Kevin Spacey was once one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood.

In the wake of the MeToo movement, the 66-year-old was accused of sexual misconduct. Although he was acquitted on all counts, he is still feeling the consequences to this day.

In an interview, he stated that he currently has no permanent residence. Nevertheless, he dreams of continuing to work as an actor. Show more

He was long considered one of the most prominent faces to be accused in the wake of the MeToo movement: Kevin Spacey. Even though the actor was cleared of all allegations of abuse in court, the 66-year-old is still struggling with the consequences.

As he revealed in an interview with "The Telegraph ", Spacey currently has no fixed abode. "I live in hotels, I live in Airbnbs, I go where there's work," the former Hollywood star explained. "I literally have no home."

Kevin Spacey was able to avoid personal bankruptcy

Although Spacey has never been prosecuted, his name seems to have been burned in the acting industry. Big roles are hardly conceivable for the Oscar winner (for "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty") and former "House of Cards" star.

This is also reflected financially. Lavish fees have long been a thing of the past. "The costs of the last seven years have been astronomical," Spacey revealed in the interview. "I had hardly any income and everything went away." Although he was able to avoid personal bankruptcy, he still described his financial situation as "not good".

Because of his precarious financial situation, Spacey felt like he was back in his early years as an actor, he said: "In a strange way, I feel like I'm back where I started, just going where there's work." His possessions are currently in storage. Only when the situation is more stable does he hope that he will be able to settle down again.

"I'm no longer hiding behind buildings"

He is also hoping to return to acting. After all, Kevin Spacey stated that he was in contact with "some extremely influential people". He believes a second chance is possible if a person of "high standing and authority" stands up for him.

Despite his current situation, the once celebrated actor is not burying his head in the sand. "You get over it. I feel good and have been able to reflect on and change a lot of things in my life," Spacey stated. He also assured: "I no longer hide behind buildings. I walk with my head held high, without glasses, without a hat, I have nothing to hide."