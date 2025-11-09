Kim Kardashian: She has been on this law journey for six years and will continue to give it her all until she passes the exam. (Archive) dpa

For years, Kim Kardashian has struggled through tough training to fulfill her dream of becoming a lawyer. Now there was a setback just before the finish line.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been working towards becoming a lawyer for many years - but now she has suffered a setback shortly before achieving her goal. "Well ... I'm not a lawyer yet. I just play a very well-dressed one on TV," the entrepreneur wrote on Instagram. She plays a divorce lawyer in the new Disney+ series "All's Fair". According to People magazine, Kardashian took her California Bar Exam at the end of July, which is roughly equivalent to the second state law exam in Germany.

"I was so close to passing the exam, but this only motivates me more," the 45-year-old wrote about her failed exam. She has been on this law journey for years and will continue to give it her all until she passes the exam. "No shortcuts, no giving up - just study harder and be more determined," she emphasized.

Several years of training to become a lawyer

According to the Californian Bar Association, around 16,000 candidates take the exam every year in February and July. This is required after graduation in order to be able to practice law in California. According to the data, only around 63 percent of candidates passed the test in February 2025.

Kardashian has been training to become a lawyer since 2018. She began an internship at a law firm in San Francisco. Instead of a conventional law degree at a university, she chose the path available in California of working in a law firm and taking accompanying courses.

In 2021, Kardashian passed the first law exam, known as the Baby Bar, on her fourth attempt. She then celebrated her graduation in May 2025. Kardashian's late father Robert Kardashian was a celebrity lawyer who was part of O.J. Simpson's defense team.