Kim Kardashian broke her foot just before Christmas. But that doesn't stop her from continuing to wear her beloved high heels - or rather: having a heel cast made.

On Instagram, the entrepreneur presents her foot in plaster - the cast in the form of a high shoe with a wedge heel.

The reality TV star previously appeared at the opening of a Skims store in New York in high heels and with a knee roll. Show more

Kim Kardashian (44) was really annoyed: the reality TV star recently shared in an Instagram story that she had broken her foot.

And just before Christmas. She put an angry emoji behind it, with Fergie's (49) song "Clumsy" playing in the background. She has not yet revealed how the injury occurred.

But that hasn't stopped the entrepreneur from dressing up. For the opening of a flagship store of her fashion label Skims in New York, Kim Kardashian - as we know her - turned up all dressed up and in high heels. The 44-year-old wore a cream-colored leather suit with a plunging neckline and a color-coordinated mini bag.

But one accessory in particular caught the eye: Kim Kardashian posed with a rollator-like vehicle on which she rested her left leg to rest her broken foot. Later in the evening, she switched to a more comfortable ugg boot.

While some fans online found her appearance "ridiculous", other followers commented that Kim Kardashian is "a real icon".

"Broken foot, but make it look fashionable"

Even a broken foot can't stop Kim Kardashian from making glamorous appearances. And for the reality TV actress, this undoubtedly includes high heels.

Her Instagram story from December 17 proves that she simply cannot part with high heels. In it, she presents a new invention: a cast with a wedge heel and open toes. Her nails, painted a perfect shade of red, are glistening. She does not comment on this.

Her love of heels definitely knows no bounds. On X, she is sometimes celebrated for her unusual look: "Foot broken, but make it look fashionable", someone writes. Whether this peculiar cast is conducive to healing remains to be seen.

