North West shows off fake tattoos, grillz and a nose ring - provoking strong reactions online. Her mother Kim Kardashian defends the twelve-year-old's extravagant style.

No time? blue News summarizes for you North West sparks controversy online with fake tattoos, grillz, a nose ring and eye-catching styling in TikTok videos.

Critics question the look given her young age, while others praise her creative expression.

Kim Kardashian publicly defends her daughter's style and emphasizes that she does not want to restrict her creativity. Show more

Blue, meter-long fake hair, grillz, blue contact lenses, a nose ring and painted-on tattoos - 12-year-old North West, Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, has caused quite a stir on social media with her new look.

She presents her new, rebellious style in several TikTok videos. In a private jet, in a car and backstage at a concert, she poses with a star under her eye and her name in cursive on her cheek.

"Fake piercings and fake tattoos forever", North West comments on her look, which is hotly debated on the internet. Some users express concern about the young influencer's age, while others praise her creative expression. Kim Kardashian stands behind her daughter and explains in a podcast that she does not want to restrict North West's creativity.

Kim Kardashian's birthday party in Paris

While North West is causing a stir with her look, Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 45th birthday in Paris. The reality star is wearing a vintage haute couture dress by Givenchy, which supermodel Naomi Campbell presented on the catwalk 28 years ago at Paris Fashion Week.

The dress, designed by Alexander McQueen, consists of a metallic gold corset and a flowing white skirt and makes Kim look like a Greek goddess.

