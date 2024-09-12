  1. Residential Customers
Approachable royal King Charles: "A hug? Why not!"

dpa

12.9.2024 - 20:40

King Charles: "A hug? Why not!"
King Charles:

Surrounded by rugby players: King Charles III.

Image: dpa

King Charles:

The monarch gets a warm hug.

Image: dpa

King Charles:

The British monarch welcomed the New Zealand Black Ferns rugby union team to Buckingham Palace - and had fun doing it.

Image: dpa

The British monarch receives rugby players from New Zealand who have an unusual request - which is even granted.

12.09.2024, 20:40

12.09.2024, 20:47

Britain's King Charles III (75) has been given an unusual hug. The monarch received the rugby players of the New Zealand national team.

"We'd all like a hug, but only if it's okay with you," said one of the women. "A hug?" asked Charles. "Why not!" The women were delighted and gave Charles a big hug.

The royal family shared a video on Instagram in which Charles is clearly having great fun and laughing. The meeting took place at Buckingham Palace in London. The King received the "Black Ferns" - as the team is known - before a match against the English national team and received an unexpected group hug in return, the royal family wrote on X.

As a rule, the royals tend to keep their distance. In principle, however, there are no binding rules of conduct in the event of meeting a royal, as the royal house emphasizes on its website. The royal couple meet thousands of people in the UK and other countries every year, and many ask how they should behave.

"The simple answer is that there are no binding rules of conduct - only courtesy," says the Royal Family website. Traditionally, men would bow their heads slightly when meeting and women would curtsy slightly. Other people would prefer to simply shake hands as usual.

dpa

