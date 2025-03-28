King Charles III has been temporarily hospitalized. Yui Mok/PA/AP/dpa

King Charles III has been seen in public again for the first time following his hospital stay.

King Charles III had to go into hospital on Thursday.

Now he has appeared in public again.

However, he has canceled all his appointments. Show more

The British King Charles III appeared in public again on Friday after his brief stay in hospital due to the side effects of his cancer treatment. Charles waved to people as he left his Clarence House residence in London by car in the morning. He canceled the king's appointments on Thursday afternoon and Friday.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that 76-year-old Charles had been temporarily admitted to hospital for observation. "His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House," the palace explained. On medical advice, his program planned for Friday will be postponed. "His Majesty would like to apologize to anyone who has suffered any inconvenience or disappointment as a result."

Charles announced in February last year that he was suffering from an undisclosed cancer. At the time, he withdrew from the public eye for a while, but has been attending numerous appointments again for months.