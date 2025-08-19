King Charles' estate in Sandringham, Norfolk, is said to be plagued by wasps. This is reported by "The Sun". The wasps are said to have spread in such large numbers that they have become a problem for visitors and staff at the estate.
To keep the wasps at bay, the British newspaper reports that garbage containers have been covered with fabric and traps have been set up. Signs have also been put up on the 20,000-hectare site. "Please note that there is currently a high level of wasp activity in this area," it says.
Charles does not want to harm the wasps
A source told The Sun that King Charles recognizes the importance of wasps to the ecosystem and does not want to harm them. "There are far more than normal this year, so it's a challenge," the source continued.
According to the report, the dry spring is responsible for the increase in wasps.