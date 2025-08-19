King Charles does not want to harm the insects. KEYSTONE

An unusually large plague of wasps is causing problems on King Charles' estate in Sandringham. The monarch is relying on protective measures and consideration for the animals.

No time? blue News summarizes for you King Charles' estate at Sandringham is currently experiencing a severe wasp infestation.

To control the situation, garbage containers have been covered, traps set up and warning signs placed in the grounds.

King Charles emphasizes that he does not want to harm the wasps.

The unusually large population is attributed to the dry spring. Show more

King Charles' estate in Sandringham, Norfolk, is said to be plagued by wasps. This is reported by "The Sun". The wasps are said to have spread in such large numbers that they have become a problem for visitors and staff at the estate.

To keep the wasps at bay, the British newspaper reports that garbage containers have been covered with fabric and traps have been set up. Signs have also been put up on the 20,000-hectare site. "Please note that there is currently a high level of wasp activity in this area," it says.

Charles does not want to harm the wasps

A source told The Sun that King Charles recognizes the importance of wasps to the ecosystem and does not want to harm them. "There are far more than normal this year, so it's a challenge," the source continued.

According to the report, the dry spring is responsible for the increase in wasps.

More from the department