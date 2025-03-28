King Charles briefly in hospital - how is he? - Gallery Despite his cancer, the King is busy attending appointments. Image: dpa The British King Charles III was temporarily hospitalized due to side effects of his cancer treatment. (archive picture) Image: dpa King Charles briefly in hospital - how is he? - Gallery Despite his cancer, the King is busy attending appointments. Image: dpa The British King Charles III was temporarily hospitalized due to side effects of his cancer treatment. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Despite his ongoing cancer treatment, the British monarch is busy attending appointments, traveling the world and giving speeches. But now he unexpectedly has to go into hospital for observation.

Scary moment in the UK: King Charles III has to go to hospital unexpectedly. Although he is already back home, the 76-year-old is likely to be the subject of concern not only in the UK.

What has happened?

After a planned cancer treatment on Thursday morning, the King has complaints. He is being kept in hospital for observation. Although he will soon be discharged again, he can't quite get back to his routine. Charles actually wants to receive several ambassadors in the afternoon. However, this does not come to fruition and several appointments in Birmingham the following day also have to be canceled. The public only learns of all this in the evening, when Charles is already back at his Clarence House estate.

What type of cancer does Charles have?

In February 2023, King Charles makes public a cancer that was discovered during a routine operation on his prostate. However, it is unclear what type of cancer the King suffers from. The only thing that is certain is that it is not prostate cancer. Since his diagnosis, Charles has been treated as an outpatient. However, he will soon be attending public appointments again, even traveling to Australia and Samoa in the autumn. So far, the treatment has apparently gone without complications. The results are encouraging, according to the palace.

Will the trip to Italy now have to be canceled?

There is no indication of this so far. King Charles and Queen Camilla (77) plan to travel to Italy for a state visit from April 7 to 10. A visit to the Vatican and a meeting with Pope Francis is also planned, but this has been canceled due to the pontiff's illness. There are also plans for Charles and Camilla to spend their 20th wedding anniversary in Italy. The couple tied the knot in Windsor on April 9, 2005.

How does the King react?

As is usual with the British royals, the King is primarily contrite about the fact that his cancellation may have inconvenienced others. "His Majesty sends his regrets to anyone who has been inconvenienced or disappointed by this," the palace statement said. He was also deeply disappointed not to be able to keep his appointments in Birmingham. The royals are known for their "stiff upper lip", which means that they don't let anything show.

Should we be seriously worried about Charles?

Probably not. As the British news agency PA reported, citing a palace source, it is a rather insignificant incident. It was a "highly insignificant pothole in a road that was going absolutely in the right direction."

Under King Charles, Buckingham Palace has adopted a much more transparent style of communication than under his mother Queen Elizabeth II, so it is safe to assume that his health is not being portrayed as any better than it is.