The shock was profound when the British king made his cancer public almost two years ago. Now there is reason for optimism. The treatment can move into a preventative phase.

British King Charles III's cancer treatment is showing good results and can be reduced, the monarch said in a video message on British television.

It is still unclear what form of cancer the King is suffering from.

Charles made his cancer public in February 2024. Show more

King Charles III's cancer treatment is proving successful and can be reduced. The British monarch said this in a video message for a cancer prevention campaign. Although the treatment is not completely finished, it is entering a preventative phase, explained a spokesperson for the King. Charles had responded "exceptionally well to the treatment".

"I can announce the good news today that my own treatment plan can be reduced in the new year thanks to early detection, effective intervention and following medical advice," said Charles.

This milestone is both "an individual blessing and testament to the remarkable progress that has been made in cancer treatment in recent years," the 77-year-old added. He called on people in the UK to find out about screening through a new national website.

Unlike Kate, Charles quickly returned to routine

Charles made his cancer public in February 2024. It was discovered during a routine operation on his prostate. The type of cancer the King suffers from was not disclosed and remains unclear. The only thing that has been confirmed is that it is not prostate cancer.

Since his diagnosis, Charles has been treated as an outpatient. However, unlike his daughter-in-law Princess Kate (43), who also has cancer, he quickly returned to his routine and attended public appointments, including trips abroad. Kate successfully completed her chemotherapy last year.

Remarkable openness

The openness with which the royal family communicated about the monarch's illness was remarkable. The King suffered from an enlarged prostate and even then used his fame to promote preventative examinations. With success: many men informed themselves about prostate diseases. The number of hits on the website of the British National Health Service (NHS) skyrocketed.

This openness was an absolute novelty for the British royals. During his mother's long reign, health diagnoses had been kept strictly under wraps, as constitutional expert Craig Prescott from London's Royal Holloway University confirmed to Deutsche Presse-Agentur: "Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have always kept things very, very secret."

Charles has a wish for the new year

Charles wants to continue to use his illness to raise awareness of the importance of early detection of cancer, a palace spokesman explained. He added: "His Majesty has been encouraged by the huge support he has received from both medical professionals and the general public - especially those affected by cancer."

Charles concluded his message with a wish for the New Year: "I pray that each of us will resolve as part of our New Year's resolutions to do our bit to ensure that cancer is detected early."