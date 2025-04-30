King Charles III and Queen Camilla with members of the Change and Check choir at Buckingham Palace at a reception for community initiatives in the fight against cancer. (April 30, 2025) Image: Keystone/Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP

Britain's King Charles III has spoken out about his cancer. Every cancer diagnosis is "daunting and sometimes frightening", he wrote at a reception for cancer charity workers at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

However, he said he could confirm from personal experience "that it can also be an experience that brings out the best in humanity."

In the written message handed out to those present, Charles III explained that his experiences since his cancer diagnosis had shown him that "the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion." The "profound impact of human relationships" and "moments of connection" had moved him deeply. His illness has made him "appreciate the work of cancer support organizations even more".

Treatment is developing "in a positive direction"

The monarch made his cancer public in February last year. He resumed his duties as British head of state at the end of April 2024. Side effects of the cancer treatment forced Charles III to stay in hospital for a short time at the end of March and take a break from his official duties for several days.

A source from palace circles told the British news agency PA on Wednesday that there was nothing new to report on the monarch's state of health. However, his treatment is developing in a "very positive direction".