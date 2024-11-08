A British aristocracy expert claims that King Charles has been afraid of talking to his youngest son Harry for some time. Image: Imago images/APress

King Charles made comments about a possible reunion with his son Harry. Even if the King was joking, the statement seems to be an indication of the lost trust between father and son.

When Charles heard that Harry was planning to come to London for the Invictus Games, he is said to have joked that he would have to examine his son first "to see if he wanted to record the conversation", according to aristocracy expert Tom Quinn. Show more

The relationship between King Charles and his youngest son Prince Harry has been strained since the latter moved to the USA with his wife Meghan in 2020 and subsequently made internal details of the British royal family public in his biography "Spare".

Harry last saw his father earlier this year when he traveled to England at short notice after King Charles made his cancer diagnosis public.

However,this meeting did not last very long - and since then there are said to have been no further encounters between father and son.

Prince Harry did visit the British capital London again last May, but a meeting with his father did not materialize.

King Charles is afraid of talks with Prince Harry

Nobility expert Tom Quinn now claims in the British Mirror that Charles said he was afraid at the time that Harry would have been able to record a possible conversation between them.

"When King Charles heard that his son was planning to come to London for the Invictus Games in May, he joked that if he saw Harry, he would have to search him first to see if he wanted to record the conversation," Quinn said.

Even if the King said this in jest, according to the royal expert, there may be a spark of truth behind the statement - or at least it is an indication of the damaged trust between father and son.

Duchess Meghan is giving King Charles sleepless nights

In addition to Prince Harry, King Charles' wife Meghan is also said to be giving him sleepless nights time and again. According to Quinn in the Mirror, the British monarch fears that the 43-year-old could soon publish her own biography.

In any case, the royal family is said to have been relieved when Harry rejected the idea of a possible second biographical book for the time being.

The focus has now shifted all the more to possible book plans by his wife Duchess Meghan. "King Charles fears that anything he says to his son could end up in her book," Quinn continued.

The royal expert also believes that Harry's wife could publish her memoirs in order to further increase awareness of her lifestyle brand America Riviera Orchard.

