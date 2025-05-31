King Charles received a Rolls-Royce from Bahrain for his coronation (archive image) Keystone

A new list from the palace shows what the British royals receive as gifts. King Charles received a luxury car from Bahrain for his coronation.

On a trip to the Caribbean in 2022, Prince William and Princess Kate received snorkeling equipment - despite accompanying protests against the monarchy.

Official gifts are not considered private property and may not be sold, but are part of the royal collection. Show more

Britain's King Charles III (76) was presented with a luxury car, among other things, for his coronation. The King of Bahrain presented him with a Rolls-Royce, according to a new list from the palace. In it, the royal family makes public which official gifts the members of the Royal Family have received in recent years.

The gifts from 2020 to 2023 come from other heads of state, organizations and state visits. The Rolls-Royce is not for private use, but only for official purposes such as state occasions, the British news agency PA reported.

Snorkeling equipment for Kate and William

For his coronation two years ago, Charles also received a feather crown, perfume, hiking boots, cufflinks, a sword and several plants. He received a leather folder from then US President Joe Biden containing printed letters exchanged between his mother Queen Elizabeth II and US President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

For example, heir to the throne Prince William (42) and his wife Princess Kate (43) were given equipment for snorkeling during a trip to the Caribbean - including a wetsuit and diving fins. There were also protests against the royals during the trip in 2022.

Official gifts could be worn and used, the PA news agency explained. However, the items would not be considered private property of the royals. Gifts may therefore not be sold or exchanged, but will ultimately become part of the royal collection.