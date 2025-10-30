A bang in the palace: Prince Andrew will soon no longer be Prince - Gallery Prince Andrew, who has fallen into disrepute, will soon be stripped of his princely title. (archive picture) Image: dpa Back then he was still Duke of York: Andrew (right) with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his brother Charles. (archive picture) Image: dpa Allow me to introduce him as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. (archive picture) Image: dpa A bang in the palace: Prince Andrew will soon no longer be Prince - Gallery Prince Andrew, who has fallen into disrepute, will soon be stripped of his princely title. (archive picture) Image: dpa Back then he was still Duke of York: Andrew (right) with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his brother Charles. (archive picture) Image: dpa Allow me to introduce him as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. (archive picture) Image: dpa

King Charles III has finally taken action against his brother, who is in trouble because of the Epstein scandal: Prince Andrew must relinquish the title.

No time? blue News summarizes for you King Charles III officially revokes Prince Andrew 's title and honorary rights and he will be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in future.

Andrew must also leave the Royal Lodge in Windsor and move to a house on the Sandringham estate.

The measures are being taken despite Andrew's denial of the allegations of abuse in connection with Jeffrey Epstein. Show more

British Prince Andrew (65), who has fallen into disrepute due to his involvement in the Epstein abuse scandal, will soon be stripped of his princely title. He is also to move out of the luxury Royal Lodge estate in Windsor. This was announced by Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III (76) has "instituted formal proceedings" to strip Prince Andrew of his title and honors, according to the palace statement. He will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Several media outlets such as the BBC and the PA news agency report that Andrew is said to have had no objections to the King's decision.

His lease for the Royal Lodge will also soon be history, according to the reports. Andrew will move to other private accommodation. According to media reports, he will live in a house on the private Sandringham estate in the English county of Norfolk. The costs for this will be borne by the King.

All of this is considered necessary "despite the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him", the statement continues.

Housing conditions as an ongoing issue

The living conditions of the brother of King Charles III (76) have come under increased public scrutiny in recent days after Andrew resigned his title as Duke of York and other titles and honors shortly before the publication of the memoirs of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

For some MPs in the House of Commons and other critics, this did not go far enough. They called for the titles to be officially revoked and for greater transparency in the royal finances.

For example, the fact that Andrew only pays the symbolic rent of "a peppercorn" a year for the Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle caused outrage, as the Times recently reported, citing the lease agreement.

King Charles and heir to the throne Prince William (43) reportedly wanted to urge Andrew to move out of the Royal Lodge long ago, but failed because of the lease. After an initial investment in the renovation, Andrew had been granted a long-term right of residence, which he is said to have insisted on until now.

Weinstein and Epstein as guests

US multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who took his own life in a prison cell in New York in 2019, had run an abuse ring for years that victimized dozens of girls and young women. Andrew maintained a close friendship with Epstein and was in and out of his home.

According to a BBC report, Andrew is said to have received Epstein at the Royal Lodge a few years ago together with the convicted sex offender and US producer Harvey Weinstein. Epstein's aide and former partner Ghislaine Maxwell is also said to have been present.

The US-American Giuffre accused Andrew of having sexually abused her several times, including when she was only 17 years old. Although the prince has strictly denied the allegations to this day, he agreed to a settlement worth millions in 2022 in a US civil lawsuit brought by Giuffre.

He had already lost his role as a representative of the British royal family in the face of the allegations. Nevertheless, he retained many of his privileges, including the right to live in the private part of Windsor Great Park.

