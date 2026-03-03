King Charles lingered on his seat at Sandringham at the weekend - where Andrew Mountbatten also lives nearby. (Image collage Chatgpt) Keystone/dpa

King Charles III spent the weekend at his country estate in Sandringham. Despite their close proximity, there was apparently no meeting with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor - the monarch is said to have deliberately avoided his brother.

King Charles III (77) spent the weekend on his estate in Sandringham in the county of Norfolk. However, there was apparently no meeting with his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (66), who also currently lives there.

As reported by The Sun, there is said to have been no contact between the two. According to the paper, the monarch deliberately avoided his disgraced brother - "even though he lived only two miles away and traveled nearby by car", quoted a palace insider.

The king's chaplain was with him

However, there is said to have been indirect contact: On Saturday, King Charles' house chaplain is said to have paid Andrew a visit.

According to the Sun, he was seen on the way to Wood Farm, where Andrew is staying temporarily after moving out of the Royal Lodge in Windsor. The clergyman spent around an hour there.

Williams then met Charles on Sunday morning. Before the service in the church of St. Mary Magdalene, he greeted the King with a handshake - accompanied by a lively conversation. Charles appeared to be in a good mood.

