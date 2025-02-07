King Charles - then still Prince Charles - with Pope Francis (center) and his wife Camilla at the Vatican. (April 4, 2017) Image: Keystone/EPA/Vincenzo Pinto

A year ago, the British royal family made it public that King Charles III had cancer. Despite treatment, the monarch is planning another trip abroad.

Britain's King Charles III (76) plans to travel to Italy. The monarch will also visit the Vatican in the spring and meet Pope Francis (88), according to the British news agency PA. The palace made it public a year ago that Charles was suffering from cancer. Despite treatment, he is now traveling abroad again.

In the fall, for example, he was in Australia and Samoa with his wife Queen Camilla (77). In January, he traveled to Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the German extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Now a state visit to Italy and the Vatican is on the agenda. The trip will take place at the beginning of April and will coincide with the royal couple's 20th wedding anniversary, PA reported. The palace did not give an exact date.

Visits to Rome and Ravenna

Charles and Camilla are to visit the Italian capital Rome and the northern city of Ravenna. They are to celebrate the Holy Year with the Pope - the Catholic Church usually celebrates such a jubilee year every 25 years. As the British monarch, Charles is not only the British head of state, but also the head of the Anglican Church of England.