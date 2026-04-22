Their tomb is the subject of debate: King Harald V of Norway and his wife, Queen Sonja. (archive picture) sda

A tomb costing millions, designed by star architects - but no one is allowed to see it: The planned sarcophagus for Norway's King Harald V and Queen Sonja is causing criticism and speculation.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A joint sarcophagus is being designed for King Harald V and Queen Sonja by architectural firm Snøhetta, costing around 1.8 million euros.

Details of the design and material remain strictly secret and will only be revealed at the funeral.

In contrast to other monarchies such as Denmark, which show their burial sites at an early stage, Norway remains secretive. The sarcophagus will later be placed in the mausoleum of Akershus Fortress alongside former kings. Show more

King Harald V (89) and Queen Sonja (88) have not yet said what their final resting place should look like. Until now.

Now the secretly planned sarcophagus is causing a stir. One thing is certain: a joint tomb is in the works. Designed by the star architecture firm Snøhetta, it will cost around 20 million Norwegian kroner (just under 1.7 million Swiss francs). What the sarcophagus will look like, however, remains under wraps.

While other royal houses - such as Denmark - present their final resting place during their lifetime, Norway remains secretive.

The sarcophagus will only be shown at the funeral

All that has been known since 2024 is that work is underway on a joint sarcophagus - but not what it will look like.

This is exactly what is causing a stir. Pictures or details? Not a thing. According to Head of Communications Guri Ofstad Varpe, the design, material and artistic concept remain strictly under wraps.

Only when one of the two monarchs is buried will the public be able to see the work - in the mausoleum under Akershus Fortress.

King Harald himself is relaxed about the subject. At a dinner in 2024, he joked about the cost of the sarcophagus and compared it to Egyptian pyramids. Looking at his wife, he said: "Hopefully everything will be well upholstered - after all, you'll be there "for a while".

Things are bubbling behind the scenes

The project is not entirely without discussion. The contract was awarded directly to Snøhetta - without a call for tenders. Reason: an "artistic work". The responsible awarding authority gave the green light in 2025.

For comparison: Denmark chose a more transparent approach. Queen Margrethe II's tomb was already completed and presented to the public in 2018 - at a cost of over 4 million euros.

In Norway, the tomb remains a secret for the time being. The only thing that is clear is that it will later stand next to the sarcophagi of former kings in Akershus.

Until then, one of the country's most exclusive works of art will remain behind closed doors.

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