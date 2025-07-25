A "kiss cam" video at a Coldplay concert has led to further changes at the US company Astronomer. After CEO Andy Byron, HR manager Kristin Cabot is now also stepping down.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Andy Byron, CEO of the tech company Astronomer, is filmed at a Coldplay concert by a camera while making out with his HR manager Kristin Cabot.

The video of the kiss cam went viral shortly afterwards.

Following Byron's resignation from his post as CEO, it has now been announced that Cabot, who is on leave, has also vacated her post. Show more

Andy Byron, CEO of the US tech company Astronomer, is caught on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert in Boston making out with his HR manager Kristin Cabot.

The problem: he is married to another woman. Now the filmed infidelity has led to further personnel changes: After Byron, Cabot is now also said to have vacated her post at Astronomer.

A company spokesperson confirmed to the US online portal TMZ that this had taken place "with immediate effect".

Astronomer wants to "look ahead with full force".

Kirstin Cabot's resignation comes just a few days after that of Andy Byron, who left the company last Saturday.

Bayron and Cabot's involuntary kiss-cam appearance made the affair between the two public. Astronomer subsequently announced a formal investigation into the incident by the Board of Directors.

"Our executives are expected to set the standard for both behavior and accountability, and recently that standard has not been met," Astronomer said in a press release following Byron's resignation.

The tech company did not officially comment on further details of the affair, but said it wanted to "move forward with full force".

More videos from the department