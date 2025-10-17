Ex-Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley dead at 74 - Gallery Kiss caused a sensation with wild make-up, spectacular costumes and theatrical, wild live performances. (archive picture) Image: dpa Guitarist Ace Frehley (l.) - here at a gig in Los Angeles on October 31, 1998 - has died at the age of 74. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Chris Pizzello Ace Frehley at a solo concert in Australia (February 1, 2010) Image: Keystone/EPA/Tony McDonough Kiss guitarists Ace Frehley (center) and Paul Stanley (right) and bass player Gene Simmons (left) at the band's farewell concert near Detroit. (May 25, 2000) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Paul Warner The rock band Kiss was founded in New York in 1973. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Ron Heflin Ex-Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley dead at 74 - Gallery Kiss caused a sensation with wild make-up, spectacular costumes and theatrical, wild live performances. (archive picture) Image: dpa Guitarist Ace Frehley (l.) - here at a gig in Los Angeles on October 31, 1998 - has died at the age of 74. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Chris Pizzello Ace Frehley at a solo concert in Australia (February 1, 2010) Image: Keystone/EPA/Tony McDonough Kiss guitarists Ace Frehley (center) and Paul Stanley (right) and bass player Gene Simmons (left) at the band's farewell concert near Detroit. (May 25, 2000) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Paul Warner The rock band Kiss was founded in New York in 1973. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Ron Heflin

Ace Frehley became famous as co-founder of the rock band Kiss. The guitarist also pursued a solo career. Relatives and colleagues express shock and grief.

Former lead guitarist and one of the founding members of glam rock band Kiss, Ace Frehley, has died at the age of 74.

Frehley died peacefully surrounded by his family in Morristown after a recent fall, his management announced on Thursday (local time).

Kiss, whose hits include "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "Detroit Rock City", were known for their spectacular stage shows. Show more

Ace Frehley, the former lead guitarist of the rock band Kiss, has died. "We are deeply shocked and heartbroken," said his family in a statement released to the German Press Agency. In his last moments, his relatives stood by him with loving, peaceful words. He died in the town of Morristown in the US state of New Jersey. The musician was 74 years old.

His spokeswoman Lori Lousararian announced that Frehley had recently died in his home. However, the exact cause of death was not initially known.

Kiss bandmates expressed their grief and paid tribute to the deceased as an "essential and irreplaceable rock soldier" in the most formative chapters of the band and its history. "He is and always will be a part of the Kiss legacy," they continued.

Success with Kiss and a solo career

The rock band Kiss was founded in New York in 1973 and caused a sensation with wild make-up, spectacular costumes and theatrical live shows. At the time, lead guitarist Frehley was joined by bassist and singer Gene Simmons, singer and guitarist Paul Stanley and drummer Peter Criss. The biggest Kiss hits include "I Was Made for Lovin' You", "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "Black Diamond". Frehley, nicknamed "Spaceman", often appeared on stage in a silver-colored costume and with silver star make-up on his face. Kiss was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Born in New York, Frehley left the band in 1982 to pursue a solo career. In 1996, however, he rejoined Kiss for their highly successful reunion tour. Frehley last released the rock album "10,000 Volts" in 2024.

The Kiss musicians had already been immortalized with a star plaque on Hollywood's "Walk of Fame" in 1999. Flowers were laid there on Thursday, according to the plaque distributors. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Ace," a statement said, paying tribute to him as a "legendary talent".