New consumer magazine Klaas Heufer-Umlauf makes "Kassensturz" on German TV
Carlotta Henggeler
3.4.2025
Whether it's a crêpes diet or cooking with lava: from April 22, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf dares to try absurd self-experiments in his new format "Experte für alles" - and provides surprising insights for everyday life. With the support of celebrities.
There is good news for fans of Klaas Heufer-Umlauf after the end of his "Late Night Berlin" show. From April 22, 2025, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf will take on a new role on TV: he will host the new consumer magazine "Experte für alles" on ProSieben. In his usual hilarious style, the entertainer will address the big and small questions of everyday life. A kind of German "Kassensturz " - with humorous elements.
Heufer-Umlauf tests products, tries out bizarre ideas and discusses topics that affect everyone with a rotating cast of celebrity guests: How do you become successful? What happens if you only eat crêpes? Or: Can you really cook with lava? Everyday questions are examined in an entertaining and surprisingly practical way.
A show with lots of surprises
A special concept: Klaas Heufer-Umlauf only finds out what the show is about at the beginning. No preparation, no advance information - instead, he responds spontaneously and curiously to the challenge at hand.
The aim: to provide the most authentic insights and genuine moments of surprise.
"I have deliberately kept my entire career away from gaining any knowledge so that I can now go on this journey together with the viewers in a completely undisguised way," explains Heufer-Umlauf with a wink.
ProSieben is also enthusiastic about the new format. Channel boss Hannes Hiller emphasizes: "No kidding: ProSieben is looking forward to a consumer magazine with the signature of Klaas and Florida Entertainment, which is sure to bring a lot of laughter. The creative team always succeeds in telling established genres in a new and exciting way."