Klaas Heufer-Umlauf is now presenting the consumer magazine "Experte für alles" on TV - a kind of German "Kassensturz". Joyn/Quirin Ballmann

Whether it's a crêpes diet or cooking with lava: from April 22, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf dares to try absurd self-experiments in his new format "Experte für alles" - and provides surprising insights for everyday life. With the support of celebrities.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Klaas Heufer-Umlauf returns with a new format after the end of "Late Night Berlin".

In "Experte für alles", he tests and questions everyday phenomena - with humor and celebrity support.

ProSieben will be showing the new consumer magazine every Tuesday at 9.25 pm from April 22, 2025. Show more

There is good news for fans of Klaas Heufer-Umlauf after the end of his "Late Night Berlin" show. From April 22, 2025, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf will take on a new role on TV: he will host the new consumer magazine "Experte für alles" on ProSieben. In his usual hilarious style, the entertainer will address the big and small questions of everyday life. A kind of German "Kassensturz " - with humorous elements.

Heufer-Umlauf tests products, tries out bizarre ideas and discusses topics that affect everyone with a rotating cast of celebrity guests: How do you become successful? What happens if you only eat crêpes? Or: Can you really cook with lava? Everyday questions are examined in an entertaining and surprisingly practical way.

A show with lots of surprises

A special concept: Klaas Heufer-Umlauf only finds out what the show is about at the beginning. No preparation, no advance information - instead, he responds spontaneously and curiously to the challenge at hand.

The aim: to provide the most authentic insights and genuine moments of surprise.

"I have deliberately kept my entire career away from gaining any knowledge so that I can now go on this journey together with the viewers in a completely undisguised way," explains Heufer-Umlauf with a wink.

ProSieben is also enthusiastic about the new format. Channel boss Hannes Hiller emphasizes: "No kidding: ProSieben is looking forward to a consumer magazine with the signature of Klaas and Florida Entertainment, which is sure to bring a lot of laughter. The creative team always succeeds in telling established genres in a new and exciting way."

