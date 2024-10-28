Klaas Heufer-Umlauf will be appearing in the next season of GNTM. And not as a showman, but he will lend a hand and cut the models' hair.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Klaas is a German television presenter, actor, singer, entertainer, television producer and entrepreneur.

He became known mainly as part of the duo Joko and Klaas.

Heidi Klum is broadcasting her 20th season of GNTM in 2025. Show more

Klaas Heufer-Umlauf is an all-rounder: he is not only a showman, but also a hairdresser. He will be seen in the big makeover on Germany's Next Topmodel in 2025. He is a trained hairdresser.

The idea came about by chance. His and Heidi Klum's paths crossed in the Pro Sieben studio during the filming of "Das Duell um die Welt" and "GNTM".

His TV colleague Joko is already jealous and doesn't understand how Klaas hasn't told him anything all this time.

But we won't find out what Klaas' hairdressing skills are like until 2025, when the next season of GNTM airs.

