Seven-year-old Maycol Knie rides through the Circus Knie premiere under half-brother Ivan and receives a standing ovation. Bild: Keystone

Seven-year-old Maycol from the Knie circus family opened the premiere of the national circus in Rapperswil SG on Friday evening and drew a standing ovation with his traditional horse act. Traditions also continued in other performances.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The premiere of the Knie circus family's new show in Rapperswil SG was met with a huge ovation.

Seven-year-old Maycol from the Knie family opened the premiere on a pony with his half-brother Ivan on horseback.

The return of Mike Müller was almost a tradition. Show more

He greeted the audience at the circus premiere in Rapperswil SG on Friday evening: seven-year-old Maycol Knie. A little later, he rode a pony between two horses on which his half-brother Ivan was balancing. Chanel Knie showed off her dressage skills on a white horse.

The circus family kept the horses in the program again this year. This was well received. No other act was as applauded by the audience as this one. Géraldine Knies' children received a standing ovation.

The return of Mike Müller was almost a tradition. The 61-year-old comedian provided laughs as Farmer Wermelinger, among others, as did the classical music clown Chistirrin, who returned to the ring on request.