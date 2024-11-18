Angelina Jolie on the red carpet with son Knox Angelina Jolie brought a guest of honor to the Governors Awards: Together with son Knox Jolie-Pitt, the Hollywood star walked the red carpet. Image: KEYSTONE Jolie's son, who comes from her relationship with Brad Pitt, has grown up - and looks just like his father. Image: KEYSTONE Brad Pitt at the 57th Cannes Film Festival in May 2004. Image: KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau Angelina Jolie on the red carpet with son Knox Angelina Jolie brought a guest of honor to the Governors Awards: Together with son Knox Jolie-Pitt, the Hollywood star walked the red carpet. Image: KEYSTONE Jolie's son, who comes from her relationship with Brad Pitt, has grown up - and looks just like his father. Image: KEYSTONE Brad Pitt at the 57th Cannes Film Festival in May 2004. Image: KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau

Knox Jolie-Pitt appeared in the limelight for the first time in three years. At his mother's side, one thing is unmistakable: the celebrity offspring has grown quite a bit and looks like his father in his younger years.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Angelina Jolie appeared at the Governors Awards accompanied by her son Knox Jolie-Pitt.

It was the first appearance in more than three years for the celebrity offspring.

Knox has grown and seems to be the spitting image of his father Brad Pitt. Show more

Angelina Jolie (49) appeared at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening with an extraordinary entourage. When you see the photos, you might have to look twice: No, the young man with whom the actress is strutting arm in arm down the red carpet is not the young Brad Pitt (60), but their son Knox Jolie-Pitt (16).

The resemblance is unmistakable: the celebrity offspring has grown up and now looks like a young version of his father.

Knox appeared in a classic black tuxedo with bow tie - his mother shone next to him in a flowing boho dress that shimmered with gold-colored accents. However, it wasn't her choice of outfit that was the talk of the town, but rather mini-Brad's double.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children are "very private people"

Knox last attended an official event in October 2021. Back then, he appeared in the spotlight with his siblings - Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and his twin sister Vivienne - at the London premiere of his mother's Marvel film, "Eternals".

Angelina Jolie revealed to "E! News" not so long ago that her children are "particularly shy, very private people" who "prefer to stay private".

As the actress also told "The Hollywood Reporter " in an interview, she supports her children's first steps in the entertainment industry. Maddox and Pax, for example, worked as assistant directors on the biopic "Maria", in which Jolie plays the lead role. "They've done that a few times and I think it's good for them," said the 49-year-old.

