First Labubu, now Smiski: the glowing mini figurines are the latest collector trend. What's behind the hype - and why you can hardly stick to one figure.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Smiskis are small, glow-in-the-dark figures with collector's value from Japan.

The hype follows the Labubu trend.

The figures cost between 12 and 25 francs. Show more

They are tough, glow in the dark and have triggered a collector's hype: the Smiski. The figurines are only a few centimetres tall and come from Japan - and are the latest trend after Labubus, writes "20 Minuten".

The figures are produced by the Japanese company Dreams Co. They normally cost between 12 and 25 francs. There is a secret figure in every set, but not in every package. Certain Secret figures are offered on online resale platforms for between 100 and 150 francs.

Smiski fans are also keen to swap them with each other.

The collector's items are available in Switzerland. For example, online in the Schweiz Trend Shop or in the Zurich store Nook. The latter writes about the Japanese collectible figures: "Smiski is a brand founded in Japan in 1996. Smiski are curious little creatures that like to hide in all kinds of spaces and in the smallest corners of the room - behind a book, at the foot of a lamp, in a toilet roll. Each of the different series consists of six figures and a Surprise Smiski. The Smiski are bought in blind boxes: the surprise of which Smiski is hiding inside is only revealed when the box is opened."

Celebrated on Tiktok

Users on Tiktok place the characters in surprising locations or in funny poses on social media - for example while brushing their teeth, in the fridge or on the toilet. Their slightly shy body language (hence the name "Smiski" - derived from " to sneak " and " mystery") ensures recognition value.

