  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Glow-in-the-dark figurines Labubus were yesterday - now comes the Smiski hype

Carlotta Henggeler

22.7.2025

Smiski figurines are being diligently posted on social media.
Smiski figurines are being diligently posted on social media.
Screenshot Tiktok

First Labubu, now Smiski: the glowing mini figurines are the latest collector trend. What's behind the hype - and why you can hardly stick to one figure.

22.07.2025, 17:38

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Smiskis are small, glow-in-the-dark figures with collector's value from Japan.
  • The hype follows the Labubu trend.
  • The figures cost between 12 and 25 francs.
Show more

They are tough, glow in the dark and have triggered a collector's hype: the Smiski. The figurines are only a few centimetres tall and come from Japan - and are the latest trend after Labubus, writes "20 Minuten".

The figures are produced by the Japanese company Dreams Co. They normally cost between 12 and 25 francs. There is a secret figure in every set, but not in every package. Certain Secret figures are offered on online resale platforms for between 100 and 150 francs.

Smiski fans are also keen to swap them with each other.

@mochi_denise

The only correct way to charge your smiski using your UV light ! Go try it out at home . Thank me later. #smiski #smiskifigures #smiskicollection #smiskicharge #chargesmiski #uvlight #smiskiglowinthedark #howtochargesmiski

♬ Head Empty - Tsundere Twintails

The collector's items are available in Switzerland. For example, online in the Schweiz Trend Shop or in the Zurich store Nook. The latter writes about the Japanese collectible figures: "Smiski is a brand founded in Japan in 1996. Smiski are curious little creatures that like to hide in all kinds of spaces and in the smallest corners of the room - behind a book, at the foot of a lamp, in a toilet roll. Each of the different series consists of six figures and a Surprise Smiski. The Smiski are bought in blind boxes: the surprise of which Smiski is hiding inside is only revealed when the box is opened."

Celebrated on Tiktok

@vybobabi

Apparently cute is the only word i know to describe them 😭…. loveee these smiski keychain capsules HEHE #smiski #blindbox #blindboxopening #smiskifigures #smiskiunboxing #sonnyangel #labubu #smiskikeychain #bagcharm #trinkets

♬ 夏とブランチ (Acoustic) - ruuka

Users on Tiktok place the characters in surprising locations or in funny poses on social media - for example while brushing their teeth, in the fridge or on the toilet. Their slightly shy body language (hence the name "Smiski" - derived from " to sneak " and " mystery") ensures recognition value.

@mochi_denise

The only correct way to charge your smiski using your UV light ! Go try it out at home . Thank me later. #smiski #smiskifigures #smiskicollection #smiskicharge #chargesmiski #uvlight #smiskiglowinthedark #howtochargesmiski

♬ Head Empty - Tsundere Twintails

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Labubu hype. Why adults love these plush figures in particular

Labubu hypeWhy adults love these plush figures in particular

Dubai, Taylor Swift, Aperol Spritz. What's behind the

Dubai, Taylor Swift, Aperol SpritzWhat's behind the "Propaganda I'm Not Falling For" trend

More from the department

You don't have to rent Venice. Charlie XCX got married - all in

You don't have to rent VeniceCharlie XCX got married - all in "brat"

"Biggest lifelong dream realized"SRF presenter Olivier Borer has become a dad for the second time

Better pizza chef than king. Prince George turns 12 - these are his new duties

Better pizza chef than kingPrince George turns 12 - these are his new duties