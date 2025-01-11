"I wouldn't be able to coordinate top-class sport and motherhood well": Lara Gut-Behrami. Picture: Keystone

Lara Gut-Behrami talks in an interview about the role of her parents during her career as a ski racer. The 31-year-old also reveals why she doesn't want to become a mother until after her sporting career.

Bruno Bötschi

In an interview with "CH Media", Lara Gut-Behrami explains that she can't imagine combining top-class sport and motherhood.

"As a mother, I want to make time for my children, just like my parents did with me and my brother," says the 31-year-old ski racer from Ticino. Show more

Lara Gut-Behrami cannot imagine combining top-class sport and motherhood.

"As a mother, I want to take time for my children, just like my parents did with me and my brother," says the Ticino ski racer in an interview with "CH Media".

This family support has been a central part of her career, which she describes as a joint project with her family. "The older you get, the more you realize that your parents did a lot of things right," says the 33-year-old.

Her husband has made Gut-Behrami more relaxed

Her marriage to Valon Behrami, the former Swiss national soccer player, has also had a positive impact on her life. "He's made me a bit more relaxed, he says I've brought more structure to our everyday lives," says Gut-Behrami.

While she consciously controls her emotions in sport, she leaves more room for spontaneous feelings in her private life.

Although she was already toying with the idea of ending her career, she regained her motivation in the summer. According to the ski racer, the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina in 2026 could be a great finale.

The support in her relationship also gives her confidence for the time after her career. "I have a wonderful husband with whom I would like to have children one day," Gut-Behrami continues.

