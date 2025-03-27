"The Light" by Tom Tykwer criticizes society using the example of a dysfunctional family. blue News met the cult director and the acting duo Lars Eidinger and Nicolette Krebitz for an interview.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you In his new film "Das Licht", "Run Lola Run" director Tom Tykwer focuses on a dysfunctional German family and hits the nerve of the times.

The film makes sharp critical observations of today's Western society and tells its story with a lot of humor and original creative stylistic devices.

blue News met Tykwer and the acting duo Lars Eidinger and Nicolette Krebitz for an interview at the Berlinale and talked to them about their world views. Show more

With films such as "Run Lola Run", "Perfume" and the series "Babylon Berlin", Tom Tykwer has achieved cult status and established himself as one of the most influential German directors. In his latest film, "Das Licht", he focuses on a dysfunctional German family and hits the nerve of the times.

Lars Eidinger and Nicolette Krebitz play a pair of parents who are labeled and insulted as hypocrites by their daughter in a highly humorous way. According to her, their jobs and way of life are not compatible with the values they represent to the outside world. For her son, the digital world and online games are more important than anything else. The new cleaning lady Farrah brings a new lease of life to the family and makes them all confront themselves.

Creative stylistic devices and musical sequences

"The Light" is a movie that is a lot of fun with its creative stylistic devices. Similar to Tykwer's previous works, the director chooses a special narrative structure by telling five storylines in parallel at the beginning and allowing them to flow together in a witty way. The inclusion of musical sequences, which are completely different and original depending on the character, is also very daring.

The film poses exciting questions about our society today: questions of identity, moral and ethical questions and philosophical questions. However, these are questions that are not easy to answer and the answers that "The Light" provides are more confusing than enlightening. Tykwer's film therefore remains difficult to grasp as a complete work, but is nevertheless thought-provoking and a lot of fun in the way it is staged.

blue News met the director and the acting duo Lars Eidinger and Nicolette Krebitz for an interview during the Berlinale and spoke with them about hypocrisies in today's society, the multifaceted shooting and the importance of music in Tykwer's films.

You can watch the interview with Tom Tykwer here:

