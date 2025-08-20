Pietro Lombardi and Laura Maria Rypa Instagram

Laura Maria Rypa and Pietro Lombardi have announced their separation after an argument - she has already spoken out on Instagram, he has so far remained silent.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Laura Maria Rypa and Pietro Lombardi have split up.

The influencer reported this on Instagram on Sunday.

Rypa returned to Instagram after a short break, while Lombardi is spending time with family and friends, according to media reports. Show more

It was announced at the end of last week: Laura Maria Rypa and Pietro Lombardi have split up. The 29-year-old announced the news on Instagram.

"We would like to inform you that we have broken up," wrote Rypa. "Over time, we realized that we were taking different paths and that's why we decided to go our separate ways," she continued. The influencer then withdrew from social media for three days.

She has now returned with an Instagram story: "Thank you for your understanding over the last few days, it really means a lot to me," she writes. Although "things are different in my private life right now", everyday life continues for the mother of two. She emphasizes: "I have responsibilities for my children, my dogs and, of course, my work."

No reaction from Pietro yet

There has been no reaction from the "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" winner himself so far.

According to "Bild", the singer left the house they shared in Cologne after a big argument. According to the newspaper, he returned shortly afterwards, packed a suitcase and then left again.

According to "Bild", he is said to be staying with family and friends in his home town of Karlsruhe. However, he could also be staying in Düsseldorf.