Laurianne Sallin wants to return to the modeling business. The 32-year-old from Freiburg has lived with her family on the Cyclades island of Tinos in Greece since 2018. She recently moved near Athens to start a new chapter there.

She emphasizes the importance of her Miss Switzerland title, but often feels underestimated in this role.

Learning the Greek language in Greece has broadened her horizons and she values her children's cultural connection to Switzerland. Show more

Laurianne Sallin is planning a new career move, as she revealed in an interview with "Sonntagsblick".

The 32-year-old from Fribourg told the newspaper that after her two pregnancies, she deliberately wanted to experience motherhood without the additional stress. Her daughter Madeleine is now seven years old and her son Célestin is four.

As the children are getting older, she can now think about modeling again. "Even though my body has changed over time, I don't think that's a bad thing. I think it's nice to see that you've got older. It shows experience," she explained.

Sallin also emphasized that it is important to her that her children have a connection to Switzerland. Her husband speaks Greek with the children, she herself speaks French. Daughter Madeleine even wants to learn German. She herself has also gained a lot from learning Greek

Sallin: "However, as a Miss, you are often underestimated"

"When I didn't speak Greek and people here didn't really speak English either, I felt isolated," she says. "This experience has really broadened my horizons. Today I understand people better who are foreign in Switzerland."

The Miss Switzerland title from 2015 still brings her a lot of attention today - even in Greece. "However, you are often underestimated as Miss Switzerland. Some people think you're just the beautiful girl," she said.

Nevertheless, the title was formative for her: "I was allowed to say what I wanted and form my own opinion on everything. That was important."

