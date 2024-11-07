In "Red One", Dwayne Johnson sets out to rescue Santa Claus from the clutches of a Christmas witch. The story is hackneyed and boring - there is very little positive to take away from the movie.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Red One" is the official first Christmas movie for 2024 - J. K. Simmons plays Santa Claus, who is kidnapped by Christmas villains.

The man to the rescue is Dwayne Johnson, who works as head of security at the North Pole.

Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka and Chris Evans are also part of the cast. Show more

"Red One" opens in all blue Cinema theaters on November 7.

