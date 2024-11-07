In "Red One", Dwayne Johnson sets out to rescue Santa Claus from the clutches of a Christmas witch. The story is hackneyed and boring - there is very little positive to take away from the movie.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- "Red One" is the official first Christmas movie for 2024 - J. K. Simmons plays Santa Claus, who is kidnapped by Christmas villains.
- The man to the rescue is Dwayne Johnson, who works as head of security at the North Pole.
- Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka and Chris Evans are also part of the cast.
"Red One" opens in all blue Cinema theaters on November 7.
