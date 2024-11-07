  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Red One" now in theaters Lazy and uninspired, but it's Christmas

Fabian Tschamper

7.11.2024

In "Red One", Dwayne Johnson sets out to rescue Santa Claus from the clutches of a Christmas witch. The story is hackneyed and boring - there is very little positive to take away from the movie.

07.11.2024, 21:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • "Red One" is the official first Christmas movie for 2024 - J. K. Simmons plays Santa Claus, who is kidnapped by Christmas villains.
  • The man to the rescue is Dwayne Johnson, who works as head of security at the North Pole.
  • Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka and Chris Evans are also part of the cast.
Show more

"Red One" opens in all blue Cinema theaters on November 7.

More from the Entertainment section

More on the topic

"Anora" star Mikey Madison"Sex workers are still treated horribly"

"Twisters" now in theatersFlying cows are a thing of the past - now it's really storming

"Traitor" at the moviesNaive soldier betrays Switzerland to the Nazis - and must die