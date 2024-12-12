"Wicked" is one of the most popular musicals on Broadway. The story of the Wicked Witch of the West has thrilled 65 million people. Do we really need a movie adaptation now?

With "Wicked", a cinematic fairy tale is standing up to the biggest blockbusters.

The film adaptation of the Broadway hit manages to win over even the harshest critics.

"Wicked" opens in cinemas on December 12. Show more

Hollywood's recipe for success has been tried and tested for decades: Stories that inspire audiences are reinterpreted, expanded or adapted.

This can backfire badly - as was the case with the film adaptation of the hit musical "Cats" from 2019. Director Tom Hooper tried to bring the magic of the stage to the big screen.

The result was a nightmare of failed CGI and flat entertainment. Film critics tried to outdo each other with nasty comments.

"Wicked", on the other hand, even brought "Gladiator 2" to its knees thanks to its strong pre-sale start. The musical adaptation also scored 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. The comments talk of "Wickedly magical".

A pop star is the big star

"Wicked" is the prequel to the well-known classic "The Wizard of Oz" and gives the supposed "Wicked Witch of the West" a nuanced and human perspective.

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo (known from Harriet and the Broadway musical The Color Purple) plays Elphaba, a young woman with unusually green skin who is often misunderstood and still has to learn to discover her true strength.

At her side, Grammy award-winning and globally acclaimed musician Ariana Grande shines as Glinda, a privileged and ambitious young woman who must first recognize her true character.

"Wicked" is a story about friendship and self-discovery that shows that the boundaries between good and evil are often blurred.

Watch the video to find out whether you need to add the musical adaptation to your watch list.

"Wicked" opens in cinemas on December 12.

