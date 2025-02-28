Vienna Opera Ball glitters without Richard Lugner with starlets instead of stars Heidi Klum's daughter wore an elegantly cut, glittering brown dress at the Vienna Opera Ball. Image: dpa Leni Klum felt "like a princess". Image: dpa Singer Sasha and his wife Julia Röntgen also attended the ball. Image: dpa Admission costs 395 euros - not including seats. Image: dpa Model and TV star Bruce Darnell (left) felt completely at home on the red carpet. Image: dpa 320 debutants opened the ball. Image: dpa Model and "Supertalent" judge Bruce Darnell put on a hot performance. Image: dpa Vienna Opera Ball glitters without Richard Lugner with starlets instead of stars Heidi Klum's daughter wore an elegantly cut, glittering brown dress at the Vienna Opera Ball. Image: dpa Leni Klum felt "like a princess". Image: dpa Singer Sasha and his wife Julia Röntgen also attended the ball. Image: dpa Admission costs 395 euros - not including seats. Image: dpa Model and TV star Bruce Darnell (left) felt completely at home on the red carpet. Image: dpa 320 debutants opened the ball. Image: dpa Model and "Supertalent" judge Bruce Darnell put on a hot performance. Image: dpa

No Hollywood stars, but a bunch of celebrities at this year's Vienna Opera Ball: Leni Klum was enchanted by the atmosphere and felt "like a princess". Bruce Darnell was drawn to the dance floor.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Vienna Opera Ball took place for the first time without the late building contractor Richard Lugner, instead Leni Klum shone in the Swarovski box.

Heidi Klum's eldest daughter made her ball debut.

Celebrities such as Bruce Darnell, Ed Westwick and Candice Swanepoel were also among the guests.

A box at the Vienna Opera Ball costs up to 25,500 euros. Show more

Even without the socialite Richard "Mörtel" Lugner (1932 to 2024), Austria's high society gathered for a glittering party at the Vienna Opera Ball.

Although there was no star guest from Hollywood, as once paid for by the famous building contractor, numerous starlets in extravagant and elaborate evening gowns attracted attention.

Among the guests was model Leni Klum in an elegantly cut, glittering brown dress by French designer Roland Mouret. The celebrity offspring sat with "Victoria's Secret" angel Candice Swanepoel (36) in the crystal company's box at the invitation of Swarovski.

Leni Klum: "I feel like a princess"

"I feel like a princess," Heidi Klum's daughter told the ORF broadcaster before 320 young debutantes made their ceremonial entrance onto the dance floor of the Vienna State Opera with bouquets of flowers.

It was already rumored in the run-up to the event that Heidi Klum's daughter would be coming to Vienna for the mega-spectacle. Now the 20-year-old actually made her Opera Ball debut and stole the show.

As the "Kurier" wrote, Klum "reminded us of the young Audrey Hepburn with her slim silhouette and elegant updo".

Did she also want to shake a leg with handsome boys in her dazzling dress? "To be honest, I can dance, but not a waltz," Leni Klum told the Bild newspaper.

Lugner has "left a huge gap"

For decades, the Viennese entrepreneur Lugner, who died at the end of August 2024 at the age of 91, had led illustrious guests such as Kim Kardashian (44), Sophia Loren (90) and Grace Jones (76) to the Austrian State Ball. In doing so, he attracted international attention to the event and promoted his shopping center.

This year, Lugner's daughter Jacqueline (32) came to the Opera Ball. She symbolically left a chair free in her box. "He has left a huge gap and many people will miss him," she said before the ball.

Her daughter was accompanied by New York artist Alec Monopoly (39), who had sprayed a large graffiti of "Mörtel" on his shopping center the day before.

Richard Lugner's sixth and last wife Simone (43) also attended the waltz party. The two had married in June. "It's difficult," said Simone Lugner about her visit to the ball without Richard Lugner.

He had been a pillar of support for her. "Now he's just missing," she told ORF. The widow was accompanied by her husband's ex-chauffeur.

Box costs around 24,000 francs

Several small demonstrations by left-wing groups took place outside the State Opera. Their mottos: "Wealth for all!" or "The rich dance - we protest against unjust distribution".

However, this year's Opera Ball was not only marked by crises, but also by terrorist attacks and threats. In January, an offshoot of the Islamic State terrorist network targeted the Vienna ball season, among other events. The Ministry of the Interior therefore increased security measures and deployed hundreds of officers to protect the ball guests.

The approximately 5200 guests at the Opera Ball celebrated against the backdrop of an economic crisis and a sharp rise in prices in Austria.

The ball is not for the faint-hearted. Tickets cost 395 euros (around 370 francs). This does not include a seat - for this you have to pay at least 160 euros (around 150 francs) extra.

If you really want to see and be seen, you can book a box for up to 25,500 euros (around 24,000 francs). Part of the proceeds will be donated to social aid organizations. Last year, more than 400,000 euros (around 375,000 Swiss francs) were raised.

Bruce Darnell swings his dancing leg

Not only Leni Klum was invited to the boxes, but also model and "Supertalent" judge Bruce Darnell (67).

"In these extraordinary times, it is important to celebrate art and culture," he told ORF. And so he did. After midnight, he cut a confident figure on the dance floor.

British "Gossip Girl" actor Ed Westwick (37), German singer Sasha (53) and German model Franziska Knuppe (50) also attended the ball.

More videos from the department