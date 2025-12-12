Lenny Kravitz plays a villain in the new James Bond video game "007 First Light". (Archive) KEYSTONE/Andy Kropa

Lenny Kravitz versus 007: The US rock legend wants to make life difficult for James Bond next year as a nasty villain, but not on the big screen.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lenny Kravitz takes on the role of the new Bond villain Bawma in the video game "007 First Light", which will be released in 2026.

The game is being developed by IO Interactive ("Hitman") and stars Patrick Gibson as the young Bond.

At the same time, speculation about the next Bond film continues: a production start in 2026 is considered likely, with a young, as yet unknown British actor in the lead role. Show more

Who will be the next James Bond actor and when the fictional secret agent's next adventure will be released in cinemas is still unclear. However, it is now certain that 007 will first have to deal with US rock star Lenny Kravitz ("Are You Gonna Go My Way"). The 61-year-old musician will play James Bond's next adversary.

However, Kravitz will not be playing the villain named Bawma in the movie, but in the video game "007 First Light", which will be released next year. This was announced by the game's makers on the official website.

They also published a short sequence in which Kravitz can be seen in the digital role as a nasty gangster boss. In the presence of a tied-up Bond hanging upside down, he has crocodiles feed on a human.

The virtual adventures of the young James Bond

"007 First Light" is produced by IO Interactive, the studio behind the successful "Hitman" series. The game is a so-called origin story that tells how James Bond becomes the 00 agent. Bond is younger and not yet the hardened professional killer we know from the films. The 30-year-old Irish actor Patrick Gibson ("Dexter: Original Sin") slipped into the role.

Unlike many previous games such as the N64 classic "GoldenEye", "007 First Light" is not a licensed game based on a specific film, but a new, completely independent story. The game is set to be released for PS5, Xbox and PC.

Further speculation about the next Bond film

Meanwhile, speculation continues as to who will take on the role of the famous secret agent on the big screen. According to reports, director Denis Villeneuve does not want to look for a leading actor until work on "Dune III" has been completed. The science fiction epic is currently in post-production.

Following the departure of Daniel Craig, who has played 007 in five films from 'Casino Royale' (2006) to 'No Time to Die' (2021), insiders say the successor will be a rather unknown British actor in his late 20s or early 30s.

The script for the next James Bond film - the first since long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson handed over creative control of the film series to Amazon MGM Studios - is being written by "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight. Production is likely to start in 2026.