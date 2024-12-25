Leo Lemmerich, the 13-year-old leading actor from the musical "Billy Elliot" in Zurich, is celebrating his big performance in the "Helene Fischer Show" tonight. In an interview with blue News, he talks about nervousness, selfies with Robbie Williams and a dream come true.

Vania Spescha

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leo Lemmerich, the 13-year-old lead actor from Billy Elliot, experiences a childhood dream in the "Helene Fischer Christmas Show" and performs together with his idol.

In addition to Helene Fischer, Leo also meets stars such as Robbie Williams, with whom he was able to take a selfie.

For the future, Leo dreams of a career in musicals on London's West End, inspired by role models such as actor Tom Holland. Show more

A little tired, but overjoyed - that's how Leo Lemmerich describes his state after the intensive days at the "Helene Fischer Christmas Show": "It was a huge experience."

"Helene was so nice and warm, she took away my nervousness on stage," enthuses the 13-year-old musical performer in an interview with blue News presenter Vania Spescha.

Leo plays the lead role in the musical "Billy Elliot" in Zurich and was allowed to make a very special guest appearance on superstar Helene Fischer's big TV show.

The fact that Leo, of all people, was able to experience this moment was pure coincidence - because it was decided by lot among the three children who play Billy Elliot in the musical of the same name. "When I found out I was in it, I just cried with joy," says Leo, beaming.

A heart-stopping moment with Helene Fischer

For the young dancer, who has been a huge Helene Fischer fan since childhood, the performance was a childhood dream come true. "My grandparents always had her CDs and DVDs, they were on every day at home. Even back then I said: I want to meet Helene Fischer one day," he recalls.

Standing on stage with his idol and even singing together was "a magical moment" for Leo. "My heart was already beating faster, but as soon as we started, it was just wonderful."

Backstage, Helene Fischer was just as down-to-earth and lovable as you would imagine her to be. "She asked me how I was doing and told me to just have fun. And that's what I did!"

Stars you can touch: selfies with Robbie Williams

In addition to Helene Fischer, the show was also packed with other big names, including David Garrett and Robbie Williams. "I was even allowed to take a selfie with Robbie and talk to him briefly. I was really shaking," admits Leo.

He was impressed by the fact that all these big stars are just "normal people" who are just as warm and nice as everyone else.

Dreams of London and the West End

With so much stage experience, one naturally wonders what Leo has planned for the future. "I want to be a musical performer and be on stage in London one day, maybe on the West End," reveals the 13-year-old.

And his enthusiasm for actor Tom Holland, who once played Billy Elliot himself in London, shows that he looks to great role models. "When people hear that I play Billy, they always say: 'Oh, like Tom Holland!' That's super cool," says Leo enthusiastically.

A day that will never be forgotten

The big TV show, meeting the stars and the huge audience - it all impressed Leo and made him want more. "It would be a dream to experience something that big again. If the audience has fun and joins in, then I'm just happy."

Tonight, Leo will wow the audience at the Helene Fischer Christmas show with his performance - and for many, he is already the little star of the evening.

The hit musical "Billy Elliot", which can currently be seen at the Maag Halle in Zurich, is being extended until June 15, 2025 due to its great success.

The "Helene Fischer Show" airs tonight at 8.10 pm on SRF 1.

