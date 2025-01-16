Leonardo DiCaprio is also known for his climate activism - now he's being attacked for it. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has come under fire after flying to Mexico on a private jet with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti to escape the devastating fires in Los Angeles.

The fires have claimed 24 lives so far, destroyed celebrity homes and continue to threaten over 12,000 buildings, while winds are exacerbating the situation.

Despite his extensive climate protection support, DiCaprio has been called a hypocrite on social media for using his private jet. Show more

Leonardo DiCaprio has traveled to Mexico with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti to escape the devastating forest fires in Los Angeles. The actor used his private jet for the trip, which caused quite a stir given his role as an environmental activist.

The fires have claimed 24 lives so far and more than 100,000 people have had to leave their homes. Numerous buildings have been destroyed, including the homes of celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Milo Ventimiglia.

DiCaprio and Ceretti were spotted in Cabo San Lucas on Friday. The use of his private jet was sharply criticized, as he has made a name for himself as an advocate of environmental protection.

Donations amounting to 80 million dollars

DiCaprio was called a "hypocrite" on social media. One user wrote: "Climate warrior. What an idiot." Another commented: "Imagine flying to another city on a private jet while your million dollar house burns down."

DiCaprio was accompanied by his father George and his wife Peggy Ann Farrar.

The decision to use the private jet raises questions, as DiCaprio founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998 to support organizations that promote sustainability. Through this foundation, he has provided more than 80 million dollars in funding for climate protection.

According to Airport Technology, private jets are five to fourteen times more polluting per passenger than commercial flights, writes the Mirror. DiCaprio's use of a private jet comes as the forest fires in Los Angeles continue to rage.

It is expected that the fires could reach their peak tomorrow as winds reach speeds of up to 80 km/h. Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for areas such as Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Santa Monica. More than 12,000 buildings are still threatened by the flames.

