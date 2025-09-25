Paul Thomas Anderson's new film is no ordinary action thriller. "One Battle After Another" is a contemporary document and tells us so much about America today - absurd, humorous and stirring.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you In "One Battle After Another", a group of radical activists fight for a revolution in America before they have to flee and go into hiding.

Alongside leading actor Leonardo DiCaprio as an explosives expert, Teyana Taylor shines as a revolutionary leader, Benicio del Toro as a martial arts instructor and Sean Penn as a racist, primitive military officer.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson ("Boogie Nights"/"There Will Be Blood") has created a masterpiece with this multi-layered, contemporary film that is definitely worth seeing. Show more

Paul Thomas Anderson is considered one of the most versatile contemporary filmmakers and has already proven himself in a wide variety of genres. His repertoire includes the frivolous comedy "Boogie Nights", the epic western drama "Let There Be Blood" and the surreal crime thriller "Inherent Vice".

The latter is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Pynchon, who also penned the template for Anderson's new masterpiece "One Battle After Another".

"One Battle After Another" tells the story of the fictional activist group 'French 75', which is fighting for a revolution in the USA. They free detained migrants from prison on the Mexican border, plant bombs in the courtroom and raid banks. When one of their attacks goes completely wrong, leader Perfidia Beverly Hills (Teyana Taylor) is caught. Her loyal follower and lover Bob(Leonardo DiCaprio as an explosives expert) has to go into hiding.

Eventful storytelling hits the nerve of the times

16 years later, Bob lives with his teenage daughter Willa (Chase Infinit) in a remote town - paranoid, permanently stoned and drunk. A warning call informs him that his former enemy Colonel Steven Lockjaw(Sean Pean) has tracked him down and is already hot on his heels. Bob has to flee on the spot. He receives support from Willa's martial arts instructor Sensei Sergio(Benicio del Toro).

The narrative style of "One Battle After Another" is so eventful that it barely gives its audience time to take a deep breath. With its reference to many hot topics, the film also makes sharp social observations and holds up a mirror to America.

Our video article gives further reasons why Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" is the best film of the year.

"One Battle After Another" is now showing at blue Cinema.

