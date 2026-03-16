Leonardo DiCaprio showed up on the red carpet with an eye-catching moustache. Picture: dpa

Leonardo DiCaprio shows off a striking moustache at the Oscars Gala. Presenter Conan O'Brien considers him the "King of Memes" - and wants to live up to the actor's reputation.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leonardo DiCaprio may not have won a new Oscar, but he has received a lot of attention.

The reason is the actor's new look - and a joke by presenter Conan O'Brien.

However, this was not the only eye-catching thing about DiCaprio: his new girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, was also sitting next to the actor. Show more

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio caused a stir at the Oscars with a moustache - and at the same time provided material for a new meme.

Presenter Conan O'Brien announced right at the start of the gala that he wanted to spontaneously create a meme with the actor.

DiCaprio was shown on the screen in the audience, and then the caption "The feeling if you didn't agree to this" ("TFW you didn't agree to this") appeared under his picture.

The actor looked slightly astonished and amused at the camera. O'Brien had previously referred to him as the "king of memes".

Leonardo DiCaprio comes away empty-handed at the Oscars

In fact, Leonardo DiCaprio 's expressive facial expressions on social media repeatedly provide templates for viral memes, i.e. humorous content that is often shared online.

At the Oscars, he appeared on the red carpet with an eye-catching moustache.

DiCaprio was nominated for an Oscar for best actor in a leading role for his performance in the political thriller "One Battle After Another", but came away empty-handed.

Instead, Michael B. Jordan won for "Blood & Sinners". DiCaprio had won an Oscar for his role in the revenge thriller "The Revenant" in 2016.

Leonardo DiCaprio arrived with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

However, this was not the only striking thing about Leonardo DiCaprio's meme moments. Because sitting next to the actor was his new girlfriend: Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

Quite a surprise, as the couple had not previously walked the red carpet together. There has also been no official confirmation of their relationship. Insiders claim that DiCaprio and Ceretti have been a couple since 2023.

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