Actress Christine Neubauer prepares for her first appearance on "Let's Dance". The 62-year-old is the longest-serving contestant on the dance show - and suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, an incurable disease.

The 62-year-old is the oldest participant in the current season. Neubauer suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, an incurable disease of the spine.

"Let's Dance" starts Friday, February 21, at 8:15 p.m. on RTL with the big get-to-know-you show. Show more

Actress Christine Neubauer is not afraid of the "Let's Dance" kick-off on Friday, February 21, but has "tremendous respect", as she revealed to "rtl.de".

No wonder, Neubauer is dancing against 13 other celebrities - and at 62, she is the oldest participant in the 18th season.

And Neubauer has set her sights high: "If I manage to beat myself and my pressure, I would wish for myself and my dance partner to become the oldest 'Let's Dance' winner in the world."

Strong words - but Christine Neubauer is defying her illness.

The 62-year-old actress suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, an incurable spinal disease with increasing stiffening of parts of the vertebrae and inflammation, writes the University Hospital Zurich on its website.

Christine Neubauer is an actress, author and producer

Neubauer first became known to a wide audience with the Ludwig Ganghofer adaptation "Der Unfried". A year later, her definitive rise to fame followed: in the award-winning historical series "Löwengrube", she impressed as Traudl Grandauer and was awarded the Adolf Grimme Prize for her performance.

But she does not limit herself to acting. The 62-year-old proved her talent as an author with the successful book series "Vollweib" and also made a name for herself as a painter with vernissages at home and abroad.

In 2024, she finally ventured behind the camera: she celebrated her debut as a producer with the feature film "Hundswut" - and was promptly honored with the Independent Film Award of the Year.

In addition to her artistic versatility, Christine Neubauer has been involved in social projects for years and uses her fame to support charitable initiatives.

