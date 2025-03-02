Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is firmly convinced that he will still have every chance of winning more titles at the age of 40. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/dpa

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful Formula 1 driver. The Briton is willing to subordinate everything to sporting success. In order to be able to fight for more world championship titles at the age of 40, he is even giving up a relationship.

Bruno Bötschi

"I only concentrate on one thing, and that is winning. That is my number one priority."

Lewis Hamilton wants to go all out again in the coming season. The 40-year-old Briton makes this clear in an interview with the US news magazine "Time".

The news of Hamilton's switch from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 season brought the motorsport world to a brief standstill last year.

Hamilton wants to lead Ferrari to new world championship titles

Lewis Hamilton, who succeeded Michael Schumacher at the Silver Arrows on January 1, 2013, now wants to lead the Scuderia to new glory and new world championship titles, just like Schumacher.

In terms of world championship titles, Hamilton and Schumacher are currently on the same level. Both have won the annual Formula 1 championship seven times so far.

In terms of podium finishes, however, Hamilton left Schumacher behind some time ago - or to put it in bare figures: 197 for Hamilton, 155 for Schumacher.

It is therefore all the more understandable that the Briton would love to leave the German behind in terms of world championship titles in the near future.

Lewis Hamilton: "I've been through a lot"

"I'm the first and only black driver to ever be in this sport. I'm built differently. I've been through a lot. I've come my own way," said Hamilton in Time magazine.

This is one of the reasons why he cannot be compared with any other 40-year-old Formula 1 driver from the past or present. "Because they are nothing like me."

Lewis Hamilton compares himself to LeBron James

Lewis Hamilton is firmly convinced that he still has every chance of winning more world championship titles at the age of 40.

He refers to athletes such as American football player Tom Brady and basketball player LeBron James, who were also able to celebrate great sporting success at over 40.

Hamilton says he is still "hungry and determined". And he is still absolutely willing to subordinate everything to possible sporting success.

Hamilton, who was together with Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger from 2007 to 2015, is also making sacrifices in his private life in order to be able to fight for more world championship titles at the age of 40: "I don't have a wife or children."

