It had been rumored for a long time, but now Pamela Anderson has confirmed it: The Hollywood icon had a romantic relationship with co-star Liam Neeson (73) after filming the remake of the slapstick series "The Naked Gun", according to her own statements.
The 58-year-old told People magazine: "If you really want to know: Liam and I had a brief romance, but only after we finished filming."
The future Mrs. Neeson?
The two spent an "intimate week" together at his home in upstate New York, Pamela Anderson said, emphasizing that she had her own room. "Our assistants both came along; even the family dropped by." For dinner, the couple went to a small French restaurant, where he introduced her as "the future Mrs. Neeson", she explained.
After the week, they both went their separate ways again; they only met up again during the promotion for the movie and had fun. Pamela Anderson also emphasized in the interview that they both had real feelings and that she adored Liam, "but honestly, we're better as friends".
Anderson became famous alongside David Hasselhoff in the 90s series "Baywatch" about lifeguards from Malibu. She received a lot of attention and praise for her leading role in the drama "The Last Showgirl" (2024) and was most recently seen alongside Neeson in "The Naked Gun".