British singer Liam Payne died on October 16. He fell from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires. Picture: KEYSTONE/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Liam Payne died in a balcony fall in Buenos Aires in mid-October. He is to be buried in his home city this week. Payne's ex-manager Roger Nores is not wanted at the funeral service.

Liam Payne, who died in a balcony fall in Buenos Aires on October 16, is to be buried in his home town of Wolverhampton this week.

According to insiders, the funeral will be held privately, with former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles and Zayn Malik possibly in attendance.

Liam Payne's ex-manager Roger Nores is suspected of neglect and drug involvement.

He is "not welcome" at the memorial service.

Liam Payne is to be laid to rest this week. As "The Sun" reports, he will allegedly be buried in the next few days. The former One Direction member died in a fatal fall from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires on October 16.

Since then, the singer's fans have been mourning the 31-year-old.

A shrine has been erected in front of the hotel in Argentina. The world has been commemorating Payne for weeks - and fans are saying goodbye to their idol.

Liam Payne to be buried this week The world mourns the death of Liam Payne. In his home town of Wolverhampton, England, his fans are remembering the singer and laying down drawings, pictures, flowers, candles and balloons. Image: KEYSTONE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN The former One Direction member died in a balcony fall in Buenos Aires on October 16. Image: KEYSTONE/KEYSTONE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHANEPA/ADAM VAUGHAN Liam Payne to be buried this week The world mourns the death of Liam Payne. In his home town of Wolverhampton, England, his fans are remembering the singer and laying down drawings, pictures, flowers, candles and balloons. Image: KEYSTONE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN The former One Direction member died in a balcony fall in Buenos Aires on October 16. Image: KEYSTONE/KEYSTONE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHANEPA/ADAM VAUGHAN

However,an insider told The Mirror that the family wanted the funeral service to be "low-key and respectful", just as Liam would have wanted. The singer was very down-to-earth.

It is not known exactly when the funeral will take place. According to the British media, Payne will be buried in his home town of Wolverhampton, England.

It is believed that his former bandmates - Harry Styles (30), Zayn Malik (31), Niall Horan (31) and Louis Tomlinson (32) - will also pay their last respects to the 31-year-old.

"Liam's family want his funeral to run smoothly"

However, one person is "not welcome", according to The Sun: The presence of his former manager, Argentinian Roger Nores, is not wanted. This is partly because of investigations against him.

A source told The Sun: "Liam's family want his funeral to go smoothly - at the moment, opinions are tense about Roger."

Following Payne's death, Nores is said to have been arrested along with two others in connection with Liam's death. The charge: "Neglect of a person resulting in death and the supply and procurement of narcotics." The music manager denied the allegations, but admitted that he had spoken to the police.

Nores commented: "I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this incident. There were over 15 people in the hotel lobby talking and joking with him when I left. I could never have imagined that something like this would happen."

Nores was not popular in Payne's circle

The insider confirmed to The Sun that the two men had a closer relationship. But Nores was never popular in Payne's circle.

He believes Nores would look at the story from a different angle: "Roger would say that he withdrew from working with Liam - others would say that he was pushed."

Many would not have known that the singer was seeing his manager again until Payne's trip to Argentina.

In the days before Payne's death, the singer is said to have been at Nores' home with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, and the manager also accompanied him to a concert by Payne's ex-bandmate Niall Horan.

Father Geoff brought Liam home

Two weeks ago, Liam Payne's father Geoff was able to bring his son back to England from Argentina. Before his body was handed over to the family, it was kept in Argentina for toxicology and laboratory tests.

An autopsy had revealed that the 31-year-old had suffered internal and external bleeding as well as multiple traumatic injuries as a result of the fall. According to ABC News, the singer had also been intoxicated with a mixture of drugs.

