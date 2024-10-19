Geoff Payne drove to the hotel in Buenos Aires where his son Liam fell from the balcony two days earlier. Keystone

The father of the late One Direction star Liam Payne was in Buenos Aires on Friday. He visited the hotel from whose third-floor balcony the singer had fallen two days earlier.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Geoff Payne visited Buenos Aires on Friday, where his son Liam Payne fell from a hotel balcony and died last Wednesday.

The 31-year-old singer's father paused on the sidewalk where fans had erected an altar in his son's honor.

Liam's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, expressed her deep sadness and love for him in an Instagram story, while numerous musicians, fans and British politicians expressed their condolences. Show more

Geoff Payne landed in the Argentinian capital in the morning and first visited the mortuary where his late son's body is being kept.

Geoff Payne then drove to the hotel and paused on the sidewalk, where fans of the 31-year-old singer had erected a kind of altar of candles, flowers, letters and photos.

Geoff Payne read some of the messages, kissed photos and thanked those gathered there. Some burst into tears.

Kate Cassidy: "Liam, my angel, you are everything"

Numerous musicians, fans and even the British head of government Keir Starmer expressed their condolences following Payne's death.

"Nothing in the last few days has felt real," explained Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy in an Instagram story on Friday, "Liam, my angel, you are everything (...) I will continue to love you for the rest of my life."

The 31-year-old fell from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires on Wednesday and died.

