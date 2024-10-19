Geoff Payne read some of the messages, kissed photos and thanked those gathered there. Some burst into tears.
Kate Cassidy: "Liam, my angel, you are everything"
Numerous musicians, fans and even the British head of government Keir Starmer expressed their condolences following Payne's death.
"Nothing in the last few days has felt real," explained Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy in an Instagram story on Friday, "Liam, my angel, you are everything (...) I will continue to love you for the rest of my life."
The 31-year-old fell from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires on Wednesday and died.