The slightly chaotic woman with the glasses tic has to leave the jungle camp! At 11:15 pm on Friday evening, it was clear that not enough viewers had called for Nicole Belstler-Boettcher. Another name had previously been traded on social media: Camp chick Ariel.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nicole Belstler-Boettcher has to leave the jungle camp on day 8, takes her ejection in her stride and is looking forward to a chip shop.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Ariel once again causes tension with an argument with Gil Ofarim, but later shows a vulnerable side when she tearfully talks about her deceased father.

Eva Benetatou also opens up emotionally, talking about her experiences of bullying and her fear of being kicked out of the camp early. Show more

Would you rather have a cigarette or go to the chip shop? For 62-year-old Nicole Belstler-Boettcher, things are clear after her ouster: "I'm looking forward to the chip shop!" says the actress, calmly acknowledging her elimination.

The daughter of Grit Boettcher ("Ein verrücktes Paar") is not only the oldest participant in this year's jungle, but along with Umut Tekin, probably also the most wacky - both failed spectacularly in the treasure hunt as "Team Chaos". Belstler-Boettcher stumbled through the bush several times, constantly misplaced her various reading glasses and sometimes put them on top of each other.

Only rarely did she clash with her fellow campers: In the beginning, she confronted Simone Ballack ("Do you have something against me?"), and later Gil Ofarim. But the 62-year-old didn't want to put herself under too much stress. "It's too stupid for me to argue with others," they had already said before moving in.

Ariel confronts Gil Ofarim again

The youngest in the camp, 22-year-old Ariel, who is passionate about arguing with others, takes a completely different approach. On the way to the joint exam, she once again takes Gil Ofarim to task: "For me, you can't keep quiet about something like what Gil has done in the past," she says, calling Gil a "liar", as he has even admitted in court. The 43-year-old counters: "What did I admit to? All I did was read out three sentences - and then the case was over," he says, again leaving plenty of room for speculation.

Meanwhile, the Leipzig hotel employee's lawyer contradicted the singer's account. Ofarim is only prohibited from repeating his statements against the employee, but beyond that there is no agreement of silence.

In the test, the two get five stars in the "MurwillumBAH Videocenter" - Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen first have to explain to 22-year-old Ariel what a video store actually is. Ariel also has no idea what abbreviations such as OF (original version) on the video cassettes mean: "OF? OnlyFans?" she asks, confused.

Tears for Ariel and Eva

Back at camp, the 22-year-old shows that she also has a completely different side. With tears in her eyes, she tells Mirja du Mont that she dreamed of her father, who died in November, but can't even comprehend that he is no longer there. Mirja du Mont comforts Ariel. "Behind all this riotous behavior is a very sensitive young woman," says the 50-year-old sympathetically.

Reality TV contestant Eva Benetatou also lets us look deep into her soul in an interview with "Allestester" Hubert Fella and talks about bullying experiences at school: "My classmates threw tomatoes at me, that broke me," says the 33-year-old tearfully. She rarely shows herself to be vulnerable anymore, protecting her feelings. Eva admits that she was afraid of being the first to fly. As we all know, things turn out differently. Next to Nicole, Stephen Dürr hears a "Maybe it's you..." from the presenters.

