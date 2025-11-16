Sophie Winkleman is a member of the extended British royal family. During the famous horse races at Ascot in June 2025, the actress stood next to King Charles in the Royal Box. Image: IMAGO/News Licensing

She knows life in the British royal family up close: Actress Sophie Winkleman has been married to Lord Frederick Windsor since 2009. "The life of the royals is pure hell," says the 45-year-old.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you She knows life behind the palace walls: Sophie Winkleman has been married to Lord Frederick Windsor since 2009.

Now the actress and mother of two has given an insight into the everyday life of the British royal family in an interview

"The better I get to know the royals, the more I realize that their lives are pure hell and that this unwanted fame is like torture," says Winkleman Show more

She became known as an actress through TV series such as "Peep Show" and "Two and a Half Men". Now Sophie Winkleman talks about her life away from the film set in the British newspaper "The Times".

Since 2009, the 45-year-old has been married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael of Kent - a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022.

Winkleman is a member of the extended British royal family. In the interview, she describes the conditions under which the royals have to live as quite stressful.

The royals are in the spotlight from birth

"The more I get to know the royal family, the more I realize that their lives are pure hell and this unwanted fame is like torture," Sophie Winkleman reveals

And further: "None of them went to casting shows to become famous." Instead, the royals have been in the spotlight from birth. There is hardly any room for privacy.

"Not knowing who you can trust, not knowing whether someone will betray you and the fact that lies are constantly being spread about you is just brutal," says Winkleman, who is the mother of two daughters.

Winkleman: "I feel sorry for all of them"

In the interview with "The Times", the actress repeatedly points out how difficult it is for members of the royal family.

"I feel sorry for all of them. I don't think a life under such intense scrutiny and pressure can be even remotely healthy."

Sophie Winkleman and her husband Lord Frederick Windsor attending the Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon together in July 2025. Image: IMAGO/i Images

Despite her closeness to the British royal family, Sophie Winkleman emphasizes that she herself has no interest in a more prominent role. Instead, she values her independence and the fact that she can continue to work as an actress.

At the same time, she vehemently defends her royal relatives against unfair criticism and emphasizes their great commitment to society.

"The high-ranking royals work really hard"

"The senior royals work really hard in the countless charities in the UK and around the world," says Sophie Winkleman in The Times.

She cites King Charles' charitable organization The King's Trust as an example. It is the "biggest driver of social mobility in the British Isles". Meanwhile, Princess Anne, Charles' sister, attends "almost 500 events a year".

Winkleman is particularly impressed by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. The 60-year-old recently returned from Sudan, "where she met doctors who operate on infants who have been violently raped - this is traumatic, serious work."

