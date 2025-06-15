Taming dragons doesn't seem so easy. At least that's what the guests at the preview for the live-action film adaptation of "Taming Dragons Made Easy" think. Find out what they would teach their dragon in the video.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fantasy hit "Taming Dragons Made Easy" is currently being shown in cinemas as a live-action adaptation.

blue News attended the preview and asked the guests what they would teach their dragon and what it would look like.

Fetching coffee, doing a backflip or flying like on a rollercoaster - the ideas of the guests at the preview as to what they would teach their dragon are many and varied.

"I can't even train my cat," admits one influencer with a laugh before the premiere. She wouldn't know how to teach a dragon anything.

Watch the video to find out how the movie was received by the guests.

New look, but same story

The animated film "Taming Dragons Made Easy" thrilled millions in 2010. Now comes the live-action adaptation. There are no major changes in terms of content and the studio has also chosen Dean DeBlois, who was responsible for the animated original, to direct the film.

Gerard Butler is also back in the film, once again taking on the role of the fearless Viking chieftain Haudrauf. Butler had himself dressed in a monumental costume for the role: Eight layers of fur, weighing 40 kilograms. Like the original, the new version is based on the popular children's book series by Cressida Cowell.

