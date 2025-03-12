A sad day for the Geissens: the family announced the death of their dog Maddox on Instagram. Picture: RTLZWEI

"Losing you was the worst feeling I've ever felt": the Geissens are in mourning. On Instagram, the TV stars bid a highly emotional farewell to their animal family member.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Geiss family is in great mourning.

On Instagram, the German TV stars bid farewell to their animal family member, the Yorkshire terrier Maddox.

The family was able to spend "17 wonderful, unforgettable years" with the four-legged friend, writes Carmen Geiss.

Maddox was "not just a dog", but "family, our little shadow, our loyal friend". Show more

The Geisses mourn the loss of their family dog.

"My beloved Maddox, yesterday, March 10 at 5:56 p.m., the moment I was so afraid of came," Carmen Geiss wrote on Instagram.

She continued: "You closed your eyes forever and went on your last journey. My heart is heavy, the tears keep flowing - because a piece of my soul is going with you."

Carmen Geiss: "17 wonderful, unforgettable years"

The family was able to spend "17 wonderful, unforgettable years" with the four-legged friend. Maddox was "not just a dog", but "family, our little shadow, our loyal friend", writes Carmen Geiss.

"You are infinitely missed. Your place in our family and in my heart is irreplaceable. I love you forever. Mommy loves you!"

The loss also seems to have hit her daughters Davina and Shania hard. "Yesterday was the hardest day of my life," confesses Shania on her Instagram profile.

Shania also has touching words for the deceased Yorkshire terrier: "Life won't be the same without you, but I will carry you in my heart forever, I promise you that!"

Davina Geiss: "You were my world"

Meanwhile, sister Davina writes: "You were my world, my sunshine, my best friend, my child, my baby, my everything."

Davina Geiss thanks Maddox "for making me the happiest mom ever". Losing the dog "was/is the worst feeling I've ever felt".

The 21-year-old even created Maddox' s own Instagram account years ago and regularly shared pictures with the four-legged friend there.

