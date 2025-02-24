The new aerial tramway between Stechelberg and Mürren has a particularly long suspension arm. sda

The new cable car in Mürren BE is an attraction. The British "Telegraph" also visits the construction - and is impressed.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The British "Telegraph" celebrates the latest cable car in the Bernese Oberland.

The valley station looks like a "Michelin-starred chef's kitchen".

Not everyone on site is enthusiastic about the popularity of the new attraction. Show more

The British love Switzerland. Not only because of the chocolate and the precision, but also because of the cable cars.

Now there is a new star in the sky: the cable car from Stechelberg to Mürren in the Bernese Oberland. The British "Telegraph" raves about the record-breaking cable car, which catapults visitors from the valley floor to an altitude of 1640 meters in just four minutes - and at a gradient of almost 60 degrees.

"The steepest cable car in the world", marvels the Telegraph, describing the ride as "an experience not to be missed." What makes it so special? The cabin is suspended from an extra-long arm so that it does not touch the cables on the steep incline. This causes a tingling sensation in the stomach, especially at the highest mast: "At this tipping point, the mast leans alarmingly over the abyss - for obvious reasons that will be immediately clear to technology enthusiasts."

Even the valley station is praised

But that's not all: the cable car is just the first section of a CHF 100 million project to modernize the entire connection up to the Schilthorn. The second section, from Mürren to Birg, was also opened just before Christmas - and the Telegraph is impressed: "Double cables provide extra stability when the wind whistles, and the two cabins run independently of each other, side by side, to avoid queues."

Even the valley station in Stechelberg is praised: "An architectural hymn to sustainable Swiss carpentry." And inside? "The gleaming innards of the cable car are displayed behind glass, like the kitchen of a Michelin-starred chef."

Not everyone is thrilled

Of course, British humor is not absent. The reporter, who tries to combat his nausea with a peppermint sweet during the ride, describes the decisive moment as follows: "The 'ooooooo moment' when we plunged over the tilted mast and looked straight down the cable to the valley station was impressive enough to make my stomach churn with breakfast. It felt more like a free fall than a 60-degree climb."

Not everyone on site is thrilled with the popularity of the new attraction. The Telegraph mentions quiet protests against the growing tourism: "Some locals mutter darkly about overtourism." However, they also ultimately benefit from the revenue: "The cable car company's profits flow back into the region - for snowmaking, slope maintenance, snow parks and faster chairlifts."

The final section will open on March 15, and then the journey from the valley to the Schilthorn will take just 22 minutes - in the words of the Telegraph, "a technical marvel that will further fuel the rise of this historic Swiss resort."