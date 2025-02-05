Jungle camp day 12 The "tough aunts" Edith and Lilly faced the jungle test "Dine or be disgraced". Image: RTL The menu was disgusting. The menu included pig intestine, Australian sandworm, goat anus, ram's testicles, cow's brain, crocodile heart, lamb stomach, pig's tongue and buffalo vagina. Image: RTL "Don't think too much - swallow!" But some things wanted to come back up. Lilly let out a few huge burps into the forest. Image: RTL The tough female duo scored four stars. Image: RTL Another success: Alessia and Timur retrieve the treasure chest and find bags of chips inside. Image: RTL A lion on the ground. In the RTL jungle camp, Maurice struggled with himself because he had received the second fewest votes the day before. Image: RTL Mistake: Timur wanted to comfort the moaning lion, but Maurice was determined to misunderstand the gesture. Image: RTL This time it was Sam Dylan's turn. He was dismissed from the camp, Anna-Carina had the second "maybe". Image: RTL A brief moment of joy: Pierre brings the luxury items back to camp. Image: RTL Maurice has his cuddly bunny back. But he didn't have any positive thoughts about it either. On the contrary. Image: RTL Finally smelling good again. And everywhere. Sam used his new-found perfume everywhere - even below the belt. Image: RTL It wasn't just the food that was hot this time. Timur spontaneously became a topless waiter. "Delicious," praised Lilly. Did she mean food or figure? Image: RTL Jungle camp day 12 The "tough aunts" Edith and Lilly faced the jungle test "Dine or be disgraced". Image: RTL The menu was disgusting. The menu included pig intestine, Australian sandworm, goat anus, ram's testicles, cow's brain, crocodile heart, lamb stomach, pig's tongue and buffalo vagina. Image: RTL "Don't think too much - swallow!" But some things wanted to come back up. Lilly let out a few huge burps into the forest. Image: RTL The tough female duo scored four stars. Image: RTL Another success: Alessia and Timur retrieve the treasure chest and find bags of chips inside. Image: RTL A lion on the ground. In the RTL jungle camp, Maurice struggled with himself because he had received the second fewest votes the day before. Image: RTL Mistake: Timur wanted to comfort the moaning lion, but Maurice was determined to misunderstand the gesture. Image: RTL This time it was Sam Dylan's turn. He was dismissed from the camp, Anna-Carina had the second "maybe". Image: RTL A brief moment of joy: Pierre brings the luxury items back to camp. Image: RTL Maurice has his cuddly bunny back. But he didn't have any positive thoughts about it either. On the contrary. Image: RTL Finally smelling good again. And everywhere. Sam used his new-found perfume everywhere - even below the belt. Image: RTL It wasn't just the food that was hot this time. Timur spontaneously became a topless waiter. "Delicious," praised Lilly. Did she mean food or figure? Image: RTL

Tears, laughter, burps. On day twelve of the RTL jungle camp, emotions ran rampant through the Australian jungle. Everything was on offer, from high as a kite to sad to death.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite being the favorite, Sam Dylan was surprisingly voted out of the RTL jungle camp by the audience on day twelve.

Maurice Dziwak, meanwhile, experienced a rollercoaster ride of emotions and got into an argument with Timur Ülker, whom he accused of having the wrong intentions.

While Maurice and Timur were arguing, Edith and Lilly proved their stamina in the jungle test and earned four stars for the camp with disgusting food. Show more

"Fake" was one of the most defining words on the twelfth day of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!": first in the RTL jungle camp, when the previously meowing "lion" Maurice Dziwak (26) got wild after all. And then after Sam Dylan (33) was voted out by the public - not just to his surprise.

There was angry talk of fakes, manipulation and manipulation on Instagram. But the "fact" is that it wasn't the "maybe" candidates Edith (30) and Maurice, who had been "spared" the day before, who had to go, but Sam, who had long been the secret favorite. Karma also works with a delay. That's why Maurice should dress warmly for the next day.

The self-proclaimed "lion" was emblematic of the mental rollercoaster ride that the contestants go through after almost two weeks in the jungle: First risking a fat lip, then a moaning heap of self-pitying misery, then brooding and finally drooling nastily.

Especially when he cried about his own hard fate (the fact that he had received the second fewest calls yesterday), you wanted to shout at him: "Maurice, cry quietly!" But where is Elyas M'Barek (42) when you really need him?

The return of luxury items

Maurice was the hero at first, together with Edith. They both fought for the return of luxury items. Maurice was finally allowed to press his stuffed bunny Schnuffel to his jungle-muffled cheek, Edith and Lilly (48) inhaled their cigarettes, and Timur (35) wept emotionally over the reunion with the family photo and dripped a few tears into the pool.

Sam put himself - including his crotch and mouth - and the camp under perfume and then used what he called "the best invention of mankind": make-up. Jörg (66) couldn't help but make a sarcastic remark: "Make sure that one of the pots doesn't fall out again."

Maurice: "What's wrong with me?"

But then it was curtains for the shot lion. Maurice was deep in the vale of tears: the second fewest votes, as good as out. A world collapsed.

"Brother, that's over," he whispered to Jörg. "I wish I'd stayed at home. I now have an even bigger guilty conscience about being at home, I promised 'Dad wins'." And he continued to grin and moan: "Apparently I'm not enough for the viewers. What's wrong with me?"

"I didn't come here for fun. It was always my absolute dream to be here, that at some point I would have walked across the bridge with fireworks and Jan and Sonja waiting for me." But that was quite telling. Because ultimately, the sensitive Maunzi was simply afraid of being eliminated and missing out on the win - and the money.

Numerous users on social media felt the same way: "He's wallowing in this 'maybe', as if the world will end if he doesn't leave the camp as the winner," wrote one on X.

Another is of the opinion: "Assuming that he will win or talking about the jungle crown beforehand unfortunately makes him unsympathetic. Now he's gambled away his victory all the more."

Disgusting menu with sow's intestine, cow's brain and crocodile heart

The women in the camp were much tougher, having previously had to endure a disgusting discussion started by Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss (62), according to which all men are wonderful and all women are stupid.

"Pierre scored an own goal with that line," Timur believed. "Irony also has something to do with intelligence," said Pierre, sticking to his supposedly high culture quip.

In any case, Edith and - above all - Lilly scored four stars in the disgusting "Dine or be disgraced" jungle test. "We're not giving up! Fight to the end - 100 percent", they swore to each other beforehand - and kept their word.

A few quiz questions awaited them in the food challenge, but above all a disgusting menu full to bursting with pig's intestine, Australian sandworm, cow's brain, crocodile heart, lamb's stomach, pig's tongue and even worse.

The two of them got two stars together with a lot of moaning and groaning, then Lilly got three half stars and finally Edith got another half star, making a total of four. "You are true heroes," praised presenter Sonja Zietlow (56). And so the ladies proudly made their way to camp and Lilly roared huge burps through the woods to announce her triumph.

Maurice Dziwak cries

The rest of the show was actually performed by Timur Ülker. Once as a soloist, when he enriched Edith's usual enervating cooking session with a spontaneous topless waiter service, and then twice as a duo partner.

First, he cracked the treasure chest with Alessia (23) (as a thrower) in "jungle pong". This was opened after the crucial question "How many sides does an ordinary dice have?" was answered correctly (six) by all the campers - even if Alessia had brashly thrown "nine" into the room.

Well. And then Timur made a mistake. He wanted to comfort and motivate Maurice, who was still devastated - and told him the story of his own daughter, who was born ill, which is why Timur and his wife had doubts, but then decided to fight and won.

It was a metaphor to encourage Maurice. It was just a shame that Maurice now saw demons everywhere. And: fake!

Timur Ülker tames the lion: "You should be ashamed of yourself"

Timur only told the story to draw attention to himself, out of calculation, hypocrisy and to play himself to the fore at the expense of Maurice, who was suffering upright. "I could puke," Maurice got carried away with his fantasies, not even beginning to think that Timur could have just been trying to make a nice gesture to a sad camp mate.

When it came to the debate and Maurice told Timur his gloomy thoughts, the GZSZ man was blindsided. "To say something like that, to think something like that, is disgusting, you should be ashamed of yourself, it's sick and totally stupid."

Timur stood up to the lion and left him standing there like a soaking wet kitten in a tropical thunderstorm.

First Yeliz Koc, then Sam Dylan - the reality stars are out

But not with Maurice. He only felt confirmed in his theories after Timur's scolding. "I may not be the smartest like Foreign Minister Pistorius, but I can read people." As an aside: Pistorius is the Minister of Defense.

"Listen to my words," Maurice then said meaningfully and added: "I'm going to the loo first."

Shortly afterwards, Sam was out and thus the reality star with the most Instagram followers - after Yeliz, who had already been eliminated.

So there is still hope. Or fake.

More videos on the topic