Lilly Becker swings the hammer: shortly beforehand she had a reencounter with the bailiff. Bild: IMAGO/Michel Kaers

Lilly Becker, ex-wife of Boris Becker, is supposed to tap the first keg of beer in a tent at the Oktoberfest. Suddenly a bailiff is standing next to her. The jungle camp winner saves herself from the situation and taps the beer.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lilly Becker is supposed to tap the first keg of beer in a tent at the Oktoberfest.

Shortly beforehand - at the Oktoberfest - a bailiff asks her to settle an outstanding bill.

The reality TV star pays and then speaks of a targeted action against her. Show more

Lilly Becker, the woman who has been Boris Becker's ex for life and queen of the jungle camp since 2025, has already made many a headline.

At the Oktoberfest, she will make another one. Because before she can do her prestigious job of tapping the first keg of beer in the Wildstuben tent, a man asks for her attention: he is a bailiff.

Apparently Becker has debts that the bailiff wants to collect right away at the Munich Oktoberfest. Her manager later tells "Bild" that Becker paid the bill immediately by "real-time bank transfer".

"Targeted action by whom"

Becker herself also commented on the incident. According to her interpretation, someone not only had a financial score to settle with her, but also an emotional one.

This was a targeted action "by whom" - in the sense of "by someone". The unpaid bill was probably intended to spoil the happy moment for her and the guests.

If this was indeed the case, it doesn't seem to have succeeded. Afterwards, she gets the beer flowing, as the script says.

