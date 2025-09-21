Visit from the bailiffLilly Becker is taken away at the Munich Oktoberfest
Stefan Michel
21.9.2025
Lilly Becker, ex-wife of Boris Becker, is supposed to tap the first keg of beer in a tent at the Oktoberfest. Suddenly a bailiff is standing next to her. The jungle camp winner saves herself from the situation and taps the beer.
21.09.2025, 16:41
22.09.2025, 12:06
Stefan Michel
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Lilly Becker is supposed to tap the first keg of beer in a tent at the Oktoberfest.
Shortly beforehand - at the Oktoberfest - a bailiff asks her to settle an outstanding bill.
The reality TV star pays and then speaks of a targeted action against her.