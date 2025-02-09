Jungle Camp 2025: The grand finale Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss, Lilly Becker and Alessia Herren fought for the RTL jungle crown in the 2025 final (from left to right). Image: RTL Boris Becker's ex-wife Lilly was able to secure victory in the RTL show. Image: RTL Actor Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss ("Der Alte") landed in 2nd place. Image: ---/RTL/dpa Influencer Alessia Herren left the jungle camp in 3rd place. Image: RTL Jungle Camp 2025: The grand finale Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss, Lilly Becker and Alessia Herren fought for the RTL jungle crown in the 2025 final (from left to right). Image: RTL Boris Becker's ex-wife Lilly was able to secure victory in the RTL show. Image: RTL Actor Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss ("Der Alte") landed in 2nd place. Image: ---/RTL/dpa Influencer Alessia Herren left the jungle camp in 3rd place. Image: RTL

Actor Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss (62), reality starlet Alessia Herren (23) and Boris Becker's ex-wife Lilly (48) made it to the final of the RTL jungle camp. In the end, it was Lilly Becker who won the most sympathy from viewers.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lilly Becker is Jungle Queen 2025.

In the final, Boris Becker's ex-wife prevailed against actor Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss and reality starlet Alessia Herren.

With the jungle camp victory, Lilly Becker also secures a prize of 100,000 euros. Show more

Her ex-husband once won at Wimbledon, now she's in the wilderness: model Lilly Becker (48) has won the RTL jungle camp. Late on Sunday evening, the Dutchwoman secured the so-called jungle crown, which the winners of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" are allowed to place on their heads.

Becker could hardly believe her luck. After the presenter duo Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen presented her with the viewers' vote, she cried tears of joy and clasped her hands in front of the court. Then she called out her son's name, sank to the jungle floor and, kneeling down, uttered a kind of prayer of thanks to heaven. After her coronation, she was surprised by her son Amadeus. The two fell into each other's arms and finally sat side by side on the jungle throne.

"With bite, power and heart, the 48-year-old has won the hearts of jungle camp fans and is therefore our new jungle queen," writes RTL.

Ambitious and sensitive

In the jungle, Sharlely "Lilly" Becker proved to be very resilient, ambitious but also sensitive. She fought to be seen as an independent personality. In the final, she said that she hoped to leave the show simply as Lilly Becker - and "not the 'wife of'" who couldn't achieve anything, as she put it. The model was once married to tennis legend Boris Becker.

Second place went to actor Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss ("The Old Man", 62), while reality starlet Alessia Herren (23) secured third place. She finished in the same position as her father more than 20 years ago. "Lindenstrasse" actor Willi Herren (1975-2021) also came third in the jungle in 2004.

The 18th season of the reality format will be remembered as a camp of missed stars. According to RTL.de, the celebrities only scored 35.11 percent of all possible points in their trials - a negative record. A number of trials were aborted. The meals were correspondingly meagre.

