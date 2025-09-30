Lilly Becker moved away from London due to financial difficulties. Marcus Brandt/dpa

Lilly Becker speaks openly about the financial difficulties she experienced before moving to Germany. Her son Amadeus was particularly affected.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Five euros left in my account": Due to a financial emergency, Lilly Becker moved back to Germany from London with her son Amadeus.

She spoke openly on the "Driven Women" podcast about her experience and her desire to create a stable life for her son.

Lilly Becker found the decision to move difficult. Show more

Lilly Becker has turned her back on London. The 48-year-old lived in the British capital for several years - but in the end, life there became too expensive for her. As a single mother, she therefore decided to return to Germany with her son Amadeus.

In the podcast "Driven Women", Lilly Becker spoke about her situation at the time: "As a single mother, I could no longer afford to live in London." Her bank balance was in the basement.

"I was 48 and had five euros in my account, it was so embarrassing. I'll never forget what it's like to be hungry and your child is hungry too," she confessed.

Lilly Becker: "I explained it to him"

Returning to Germany was a significant step for Lilly Becker. "It's extremely hard and I want to continue living at the level that I and my son are used to. I want to maintain that, and at the moment Germany offers me the best opportunities," explained the 49-year-old.

The decision was not easy for her, but she saw it as an opportunity for a new chapter. "I explained it to him and he is curious and open. It will also be good for him at school because it will broaden his horizons," says Lilly Becker.

A turning point in her financial situation was winning the reality show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!", which opened up new opportunities for her. Being crowned queen of the jungle marked a new beginning.

Following her divorce from Boris Becker in 2018, which was accompanied by a long legal battle, Lilly Becker went through a difficult phase. But despite the challenges, she remained fierce.

More videos from the department