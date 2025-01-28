Day 4 in the "Jungle Camp" 2025 Lilly Becker reveals private details about ex-husband Boris. Image: RTL Lilly Becker has "no interest" in Boris' new wife Lilian. Image: RTL Timur Ülker has sent a nude selfie to Bill Kaulitz. Image: RTL Sam Dylan fails an exam for the third time in a row - negative record! Image: RTL Sam Dylan and Alessia Herren fail the exam - together. Image: RTL Day 4 in the "Jungle Camp" 2025 Lilly Becker reveals private details about ex-husband Boris. Image: RTL Lilly Becker has "no interest" in Boris' new wife Lilian. Image: RTL Timur Ülker has sent a nude selfie to Bill Kaulitz. Image: RTL Sam Dylan fails an exam for the third time in a row - negative record! Image: RTL Sam Dylan and Alessia Herren fail the exam - together. Image: RTL

The campers listen with fascination as Lilly Becker talks about the beginnings of her love affair with Boris Becker in the jungle camp. "We were the best team," she enthuses. This is followed by an exam debacle.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the jungle camp, Lilly Becker spoke openly about her relationship with Boris Becker, recalled their time together and cited public pressure as the reason for the break-up.

Talking about Boris' new wife, Lilly showed disinterest and emphasized that the relationship between father and son was more important than other bonds.

In addition to Lilly's stories, Sam Dylan's exam withdrawals and Timur Ülker's confession about smuggled stock cubes caused a stir in the camp. Show more

On the fourth day of the jungle camp, Lilly Becker does what many fans of the RTL show were probably hoping for: she talks about her ex-love Boris.

Only reality TV starlet Yeliz Koç needs some clarification beforehand: "I don't know anything about him. What did he do?" asks the 31-year-old, earning an indignant comment from her five years younger TV colleague Mauric Dziwak: "Are you stupid? He was one of the best tennis players in the world!"

Meanwhile, Lilly raves about her first date with Boris in a pizzeria. This is also where they had their first kiss. "We were together after that. When we were good together, we were the best team," says Lilly.

The relationship lasted thirteen years. On the jungle phone, the 48-year-old remembers how it all began: "He was still young then, he was fit, he was super handsome. He was always a gentleman to me. Why do you think he got so many women? He knows exactly how to play the game."

In the end, however, "too much pressure, too much chaos, too much publicity" destroyed their love. Today, the mother of Amadeus (14) would "rather keep a relationship completely private", she explains.

When Jörg Dahlmann asks Lilly about Boris' new wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro (wedding in fall 2024), Lilly reacts allergically: "I'm not interested in that woman at all. I don't mean that in a bad way. It's important to me that father and son have a relationship and no one else!" she says.

The sports presenter criticizes this attitude and thinks that Lilly should try to have a better relationship with the new woman at Boris' side, if only because of their son Amadeus. But the Dutchwoman won't hear of it.

Bill Kaulitz got a nude selfie from Timur Ülker

Sam Dylan, on the other hand, listens intently as Timur Ülker tells him what connects him to Tokio Hotel singer Bill Kaulitz. He approached the actor at a party about his participation in the nude show "Adam sucht Eva" (2017) and teased him about the size of his genitals. "I couldn't let that get to me," says Timur, and sent Bill a nude selfie of himself: "That solved that little problem," says the 35-year-old with a grin.

The actor was already dating his girlfriend Caroline Steinhof at the time, they have two children together and are planning to get married soon.

Ülker also caused a stir in the camp with another action: he admitted to smuggling a few stock cubes into the camp. "That's our fairy dust," grinned camp cooks Yeliz and Alessia conspiratorially.

Sam Dylan's multiple exam failures

Sam Dylan caused quite a stir when he failed his third exam. No contestant had ever said the phrase "I'm a star, get me out of here!" so many times in a row, explained presenters Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen.

The team with Alessia Herren also had the same result at the end of the competition as on the previous days: zero stars.

On the fifth day, the hapless duo is back at the start, but this time with the additional support of Lilly Becker. She is now so hungry that she will go to work with plenty of angry determination. It remains to be seen whether she can finally ensure that the campers can eat something other than rice and beans for once.

More videos from the department